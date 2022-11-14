WorkCare Takes National Safety Council Pledge to Reduce Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

Occupational health company joins global effort to cut case rates by 25%

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkCare, Inc., a U.S.-based occupational health company with global outreach, has joined the National Safety Council (NSC) and more than 100 other leading employers in signing a pledge to reduce work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).

The MSD Pledge is sponsored by the NSC's MSD Solutions Lab. MSDs affect nearly one-quarter of the global population and cost U.S. employers millions of dollars a year. The goal of the pledge campaign is to reduce work-related MSD case rates in the U.S by at least 25 percent by 2025.

"The MSD pledge is a natural fit with WorkCare's mission to protect and promote employee health," said Peter P. Greaney, M.D., WorkCare's executive chairman and chief medical officer. "By taking the pledge, we are demonstrating our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our own employees as well as those of our clients."

WorkCare offers the expertise of occupational clinicians and industry subject matter experts to deliver measurable results in workplaces with exposure risks such as repetitive tasks, physical exertion, awkward postures, prolonged sitting and other common causes of MSDs. The company's Industrial Athlete Program deploys injury prevention specialists with education and training in sports medicine, ergonomics, safety and wellness. The specialists provide onsite and virtual guidance to help employees prevent and reduce musculoskeletal discomfort before it becomes a disorder that affects their productivity and overall quality of life.

In a recent analysis of 5,156 physical discomfort cases, WorkCare found that non-OSHA recordable industrial athlete interventions resulted in a 93 percent self-care rate and 90 percent improvement in discomfort with an average of just two encounters per case.

The MSD Pledge

WorkCare and other organizations have pledged to:

· Analyze causes of MSDs across operations.

· Invest in solutions that reduce workplace exposure risks.

· Innovate, collaborate and share best practices for MSD prevention.

· Promote cultures of safety, transparency, accountability and reporting accuracy.

MSD Pledge takers will participate in the MSD Solutions Index to monitor campaign benefits over time. The index will aggregate data on risk-reduction strategies, workplace safety culture, and innovation and collaboration. It will also be used to identify areas for targeted action.

