HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS® Headphone:X® Spatial Audio1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life2 for cable-free gaming.

Cloud Stinger 2 wireless utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio with DTS Headphone:X virtual spatial audio to deliver an immersive 7.1 sound environment. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clearer voice quality.

"The new Cloud Stinger 2 wireless provides gamers with quality design and comfort and an amazing DTS Headphone:X audio experience at an affordable price point without cable interference," said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. "Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is an excellent option for gamers that desire a more immersive in-game experience with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables."

Cutting wires without compromising user-experience, Cloud Stinger 2 wireless adds a new option to the popular HyperX Cloud Stinger lineup. Keeping in line with the essentials of the latest refined Cloud Stinger 2, the new wireless version offers more flexibility with up to 20 hours2 of wireless freedom in addition to great sound and lightweight comfort under 300g. The headset also comes equipped with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for a flexible fit around the neck while taking breaks.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is now available through the HyperX Shop for $99.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset product page. Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part Number 676A2AA Headphone Specifications Driver Type Dynamic, 50mm with Neodymium magnets Form Factor Closed Back Frequency Response 10Hz – 20.2kHz Impedance 32Ω Sensitivity 104.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz T.H.D ≦2% Frame Type Plastic Ear Cushions Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Specifications Element Electret condenser microphone Polar Pattern Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling Frequency Response 20 Hz - 6.68 kHz Sensitivity -12 dBFS/Pa at 1kHz Connections and Features Audio Connection Wireless USB USB Audio Format Stereo USB Specification USB 2.0 Sampling Rates 48kHz Bit-Depth 16-bit Included Virtual Surround Sound DTS® Headphone:X®1 Audio Controls Onboard audio controls Battery Specifications Type Rechargeable lithium-polymer Battery Life 20 Hours2 Charge Time 3.5 hours Wireless Specifications Type 2.4GHz Wireless Range Up to 20m Physical Specifications Weight 275g Cable length(s) and type(s) 0.5m USB charge cable

1 For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. (for companies headquartered in the U.S./Japan/Taiwan) or under license from DTS Licensing Limited (for all other companies). DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 2 Tested at 50% headphone volume.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

