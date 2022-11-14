Submit Release
HyperX Now Shipping Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

Adding 2.4GHz Wireless Connectivity to Signature HyperX Comfort and Immersive Sound Featuring DTS Headphone:X

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Stinger™ 2 wireless gaming headset. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the Cloud Stinger 2 wireless includes DTS® Headphone:X® Spatial Audio1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy and up to 20 hours of battery life2 for cable-free gaming.

Cloud Stinger 2 wireless utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio with DTS Headphone:X virtual spatial audio to deliver an immersive 7.1 sound environment. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clearer voice quality.

"The new Cloud Stinger 2 wireless provides gamers with quality design and comfort and an amazing DTS Headphone:X audio experience at an affordable price point without cable interference," said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. "Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is an excellent option for gamers that desire a more immersive in-game experience with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables."

Cutting wires without compromising user-experience, Cloud Stinger 2 wireless adds a new option to the popular HyperX Cloud Stinger lineup. Keeping in line with the essentials of the latest refined Cloud Stinger 2, the new wireless version offers more flexibility with up to 20 hours2 of wireless freedom in addition to great sound and lightweight comfort under 300g. The headset also comes equipped with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for a flexible fit around the neck while taking breaks.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset is now available through the HyperX Shop for $99.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wireless gaming headset product page. Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailer pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Wireless Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part Number 676A2AA

 

 

 

Headphone Specifications

 

Driver

Type Dynamic, 50mm with Neodymium magnets

Form Factor

Closed Back

Frequency Response

10Hz – 20.2kHz

Impedance

32Ω

Sensitivity

104.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D

≦2%

Frame Type

Plastic

Ear Cushions

Memory foam and premium leatherette

 

 

Microphone Specifications

 

Element

Electret condenser microphone

Polar Pattern

Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency Response

20 Hz - 6.68 kHz

Sensitivity

-12 dBFS/Pa at 1kHz

 

 

Connections and Features

 

Audio Connection

Wireless USB

USB Audio Format

Stereo

USB Specification

USB 2.0

Sampling Rates

48kHz

Bit-Depth

16-bit

Included Virtual Surround Sound

DTS® Headphone:X®1

Audio Controls

Onboard audio controls

 

 

Battery Specifications

 

Type

Rechargeable lithium-polymer

Battery Life

20 Hours2

Charge Time

3.5 hours

 

 

Wireless Specifications

 

Type

2.4GHz

Wireless Range

Up to 20m

 

Physical Specifications

 

Weight

275g

Cable length(s) and type(s)

0.5m USB charge cable

1 For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. (for companies headquartered in the U.S./Japan/Taiwan) or under license from DTS Licensing Limited (for all other companies). DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

2 Tested at 50% headphone volume.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

