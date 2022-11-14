Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2021-2027

Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2027.

Growing demand for the minimally invasive sugeries using robotic assistance to ascertain the highest precision and succes rate in procedure.

The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market is forecast to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2027. The Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is being driven at a monumental rate as the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers around the world are rapidly adopting the robotic surgical systems for its ability to operate in complex procedures with minute precision, control and flexibility compared to any other conventional manual procedures. Robot assisted surgical systems were initially employed in the minimally invasive surgery techniques, but its splendid accuracy has brought in the applicability of the robotic assistance in certain open surgical procedures also.

Robotic surgical techniques include less invasions, smaller or less noticeable scars, fewer complications such as surgical site infection, and also help in quicker recovery. The impressive success rate of the robot assisted surgeries have created a massive concussion in the medical surgery. More and more surgeons and hospitals are being inclined to incorporate robot assisted surgical techniques for attaining super precision in the surgery. Adoption of advanced technological systems and high interest in capturing untapped economies are expected to play vital role in impelling the market growth. For instance, Monogram Orthopaedics a U.S. based company has developed a robotic system Monogram- it custom prints a hip or knee and uses a surgical robotics system for the implants.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include: Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtronic, Transenterix, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Omnilife Science, Inc., CMR Surgical, Transenterix, Inc., and Smith & Nephew, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The core advantages that can be ascertained by applying the robot assisted surgical systems in medical procedures are greater visualization ability, enhanced dexterity and precision in invasion.

Apart from the complete robotic procedures, the robotic assistance is widely employed in the traditional procedures for its advanced visibility that allows the surgeons to observe the site better and hi-tech robotic assistance mechanisms & accessories heightens the accuracy of the invasions.

The surgical robots sub-segment held the highest market share in 2019 as this require an extensive investment to design and develop and also widely used in the full-fledged robotic surgeries. Surgical robotics type incorporates flexible robotics, data science, surgical intelligence, micro-instrumentation, and other technologies for surgical, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

In 2019, CMR Surgical a UK based company raised a USD 240 million Series C round for its Versius surgical robot launch in emerging economies in Asia and in developed nations in Europe. However, many surgeons are unfamiliar about the use of robotics in healthcare, and also due to mechanical failures associated with surgeries are the factors restraining the market.

Medrobotics Corp, in 2017 had announced that it had received FDA regulatory clearance for its Flex Robotic Systemin for performing colorectal surgeries in the United States. Medrobotics was the first company to offer minimally invasive, steerable, and shapeable robotic products for colorectal operations in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

Global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Emergency Response & Utility Robots

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery

Emergency Response Robotic System

Utility Robotic System

Others

The global Robot Assisted Surgical Systems market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

