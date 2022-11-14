Smart Electric Meter Market is Predicted to Grow At a Notably High CAGR of 5.8% by 2028

The report provides extensive segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global smart electric meter market is expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 14.45 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The smart electric meter market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to advanced technologies in integrated cloud-based technologies & applications in the commercial and residential sectors. The rise in investments made to replace the conventional system with IoT-based metering technology has augmented the growth of smart electric meters. The government initiatives to promote smart electric meters by providing incentives and subsidies towards integrating smart systems across the grid infrastructure propels the smart electric meter market. The benefits of smart electric meters have increased their use in the residential and commercial sectors.

Smart electric meter assists in recording information such as current factor, power factor, voltage level, and electric energy consumption. Smart electric meter conveys the recorded information daily back to the utility based on energy consumption in intervals of an hour or less. The smart electric meters communicate details to the user for greater clarity of electricity supplier and consumption behavior for customer billing and system monitoring. In order to records and manage the electricity and performance of electronic devices at home, smart electric meters are used. The smart electric meters communicate details to the user for greater clarity of electricity supplier and consumption behavior for customer billing and system monitoring.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419998/request-sample

The establishment of regulatory policies that favor the smart electric meter to replace the conventional meters to govern the power consumption and achieve efficient monitoring is creating a surge in the smart electric meter market. Increasing investment by private and public players towards the deployment of smart grids positively influences the smart electric meter market. The growing demand for electricity due to industrialization and urbanization has propelled the smart electric meter market. Another reason behind the surge in demand for smart electric meters is changing technology, consumer preference, and growing demand for meters with high performance and efficiency. These are the factors driving the global smart electric meter market. Factor like resistance towards the installation of new technology by end-user is restraining the growth of the global smart electric meter market.

Some of the notable players in the market are Kamstrup, Itron, Aclara Technologies, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Osaki Electric, Circutor SA, Sensus, General Electric, Schneider Electric, and Larsen & Toubro Limited. To gain a significant market share in the global smart electric meter market, the key players now focus on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Itron and Kamstrup are some of the key manufacturers operating in smart electric meter market.

AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology, the global smart electric meter market is segmented into AMI and AMR. The AMI segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to investments made to integrate smart grid infrastructure and expand renewable energy networks. AMI technology is implemented widely because it reduces energy shortage, customer service improvement, and utilities for load management.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/smart-electric-meter-market-by-technology-ami-amr-419998.html

Residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global smart electric meter market is segmented into commercial, residential, and utility. The residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 47.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to increasing residential infrastructure as a result of urbanization. In order to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, the smart electric meters are largely installed in the residential sector as the smart electric meter assists the consumer to regularize, monitor, and reduce the consumption from generators and grids.

Single-phase segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 66% in the year 2020

On the basis of phase, the global smart electric meter market is segmented into single-phase and three phases. The single-phase segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 66% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to high power consumption in residential sector establishments involving multi-story buildings, apartments, the commercial sector in residential buildings. The fast-paced growth of distributed generation technology paired with the advanced microgrid network has created an attraction for buyers.

Regional Segment of Smart Electric Meter Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global smart electric meter market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to a leap in regulatory inclination towards the adoption of standards & policies to address power outages and energy theft. The hike in investment to replace conventional systems with IoT-based metering technology has augmented the growth of smart electric meters in Europe. The government is providing subsidies and incentives towards the integration of smart systems across the grid infrastructure.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419998

About the report:

The global smart electric meter market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us