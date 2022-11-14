Medical Grade Tubing Market To Reach USD 10.44 Billion By 2030 - CAGR to Grow at 8.8% Over the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for surgical devices that includes tubing and increasing geriatric population worldwide are driving market revenue growth.

Medical Grade Tubing Market Size – USD 4.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends – High demand from Asia Pacific ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical grade tubing market size is expected to reach USD 10.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.8% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Widespread use of medical grade tubes as well as significant investments by prominent market participants in medical tubing is driving market revenue growth.

Medical tubing is used for a variety of purposes, including the ability for specialists to administer fluids and equipment, as well as gas flow. Medical tubing is commonly used for ventilators, but it is also used to support access devices and as a distribution mechanism for other equipment. Medical grade tubing is also used to drive catheters in cardiac catheterizations to test for heart disease and locate narrowing blood vessels, to measure pressure and oxygen levels in various parts of the heart, to check pump functions, for biopsy, to diagnose congenital heart defects, and identify heart valve issues.

Medical grade tubing is being used in the healthcare industry as a potential feature to drain fluids after an operation and to supply nutrients to the body. As a result, demand for medical grade tubing is rapidly growing. Factors such as availability of wide range of products, odorless and tasteless properties, and broad range of applications, such as gastrointestinal cancer treatment, short bowel syndrome, microscopic colitis, and others, are currently driving revenue growth in global medical grade tubing market.

Want to learn more on the medical grade tubing market growth? Request for a Sample now:@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/950

The newly updated, 250+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Emergen Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Some major factors expected to hamper market growth include significant investments and time required for product development, inadequacy to provide a good seal, difficult size selection, and high maintenance. In spite of all these drawbacks, various benefits and advantages of medical grade tubing is expected to drive deployment during the forecast period.

The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Medical Grade Tubing industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest research report is inclusive of a precise summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Medical Grade Tubing market. It offers a systematic presentation of the company profiles of the leading market players. This section of the report analyzes the effective initiatives undertaken by these players for business expansion in the long run. In addition, this section highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have been assessed using certain effective analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Teleflex Medical OEM, Contech Medical Inc., Bio-Chem Fluidics, Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, LLC, Polyzen, Inc., NewAge Industries, International Polymer Engineering, Inc., RAUMEDIC AG, Saint-Gobain S.A.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/950

This report is the latest document discussing the current economic situation gravely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in detail. The global health emergency has led to massive changes in the global economy and the Medical Grade Tubing business sphere. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, which contains a broad analysis of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Thermoplastic Elastomer and Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Single-Lumen

Co-Extruded

Multi-Lumen

Tapered tubing

Braided tubing

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-grade-tubing-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Teleflex Medical OEM announced acquisition of IWG High-Performance Conductors (HPC), a manufacturer of medical tubing and wire components. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Teleflex Medical OEM\'s position in the field of custom-engineered medical devices, as well as provide clients with technologies used in electrophysiology, drug-and stent-delivery, and neurovascular interventions. It also broadens and diversifies Teleflex Medical OEM\'s in-house capabilities portfolio.

Catheters & cannulas segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Healthcare industry acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of catheters and cannulas, such as administration of fluids and medications, removal of fluids or urine from the body, and the provision of oxygen. This has resulted in high preference for catheters and cannulas among end-users.

Silicone segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Temperature, chemicals, Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and x-rays are all resistant to silicone tubes. They also have high resistance toward adhering to body tissue and do not support microbial growth which is driving its demand.

Co-extruded segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. These products are commonly used in packaging of medical devices. They are also used in drug delivery applications such as insulin administration, angiography, and pain management. Catheters and dual-layer tubing are also made from co-extruded tubing. Furthermore, these products are preferred due to their adaptability, versatility, and low cost.

Market in Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for minimally invasive medical procedures in healthcare sector in this region. Increase in healthcare accessibility is also contributing to market revenue growth.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/950

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Buy Your Copy now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/950

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Voice Biometrics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-biometrics-market

Alopecia Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alopecia-market

Embedded Sim Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/embedded-sim-market

Solar Energy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Beacon Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

3D Printing Software And Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market

Anti-Drone Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-drone-market

Mobile Medical Apps Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

Electronic Warfare Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-warfare-market

Blue Hydrogen Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.