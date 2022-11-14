Robot Sensor Market Experienced Noteworthy Growth At A CAGR Value of 10% by 2028 : Says Fior Markets

The research includes a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and covers key industry metrics such as recent trends, size, and share.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Robot Sensor market is expected to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Robot Sensor market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of business robots to perform diverse tasks, including product testing, material handling, polishing & deburring, etc. The rising trend of commercial automation has substantially improved the adoption of robots to handle complicated tasks, predictive maintenance, supply excessive accuracy, and decrease energy utilization and labor cost. Initiatives by governments to propel commercial automation and smart factory are accelerating the adoption of commercial robots, thereby driving the demand for force/torque sensors.

Robotic sensors are used to estimate a robot's situation and setting. The indicators are passed to a controller to enable appropriate activities. Robot sensors give sensory skills to the robots consisting of seeing, touch, listen and move, like humans. Robot sensors have increased the functionality of the robots, and thus, robots have started penetrating different end-person industries such as production and logistics, healthcare, and education, among others. Robot sensors that can discover several factors consisting of light, distance, color, touch, speed, motion, and collision are in excessive demand across the world.

The global Robot Sensor market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing adoption of robots throughout various industries for automation, growing demand of provider robots in developed economies, increasing investments in the robotic industry, technological advancements in sensor technology supplying expanded capabilities to robots, decrease in value of sensors augmenting market demand, the rise of collaborative robots augmenting demand for sophisticated sensors and upsurge in demand for robots in medical application. The factors restraining the market growth are the high cost of devices and export restrictions. The rising adoption of commercial robots in automobile manufacturing will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global Robot Sensor market include Keyence, Rockwell Automation, FANUC, Honeywell International Inc., EPSON, ifm electronic GmbH, OptoForce, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, OMRON, and Infineon Technologies. To gain a significant market share in the global Robot Sensor market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

March 2019 - FANUC is extending its imparting in the robotics portfolio by introducing new technology in robotics automation. By levering its expertise in IoT and FIELD system, FANUC goes to implement superior vision sensors on its robot platform.

In September 2019, ATI Industrial Automation introduced the improvement of Force/Torque Sensing Systems for robotic applications. These sensors deliver excessive accuracy, decision and assist robots in gathering accurate records and delivering excessive-decision in remarks data.



The proximity Sensor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.95% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the global Robot Sensor market is segmented into Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor. The proximity Sensor segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 18.95% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to Its low-cost nature and growing utilization in commercial robots to perform numerous tasks, including material handling, product testing, and others.

The manufacturing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 17.19% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-user, the global Robot Sensor market is segmented into Manufacturing, Logistics, Defense, Agriculture, Medical, Domestic, and Entertainment. The manufacturing segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 17.19% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing integration of industrial robots into automotive production for painting, welding, assembly, material removal, and elements transfer & machine tending.

Regional Segment of Robot Sensor Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Robot Sensor market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 24.17% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing to the presence of numerous important robot structures integrators and maximum massive robotic producers in this region. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for Robot Sensor. In China, the demand and advances in human-robot collaboration will increase their adoption of manufacturing tasks, past their use in the car and electronics industries. China ought to have as many as 14 million industrial robots in use, dwarfing the relaxation of the world's stock of commercial robots. The latest improvements in robotics, vision, motion control, and automation technology from around the world. The European market for robotic sensors is predicted to develop at the best CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for industrial as well as carrier robotics is growing rapidly in the manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and protection, and utility sectors. The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America also are set to make contributions to the boom of the worldwide market.

About the report:

The global Robot Sensor market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

