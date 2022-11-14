Email Encryption Market Growth 2022 Affordable, Epic Growth, Strong, Competition, Innovations, Future Scope till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services

Increasing need to protect confidential information in organizations & growing scams such as business email compromise & phishing attacks are some key factors driving global market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Email Encryption Market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.

Leading Companies of the Email Encryption Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On-premises segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly fast CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of on-premises-based email encryption solutions across various sectors to enable better data security is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of email encryption solutions by various companies to efficiently encrypt internal and external email communications and to secure critical business data, information, and facilities.

Increasing adoption of email encryption solutions in the BFSI industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the BFSI segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global email encryption market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing adoption of email encryption solutions across various sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom, due to stringent regulations and need for compliance in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

In January 2019, Appriver, LLC, which is a cloud-based cybersecurity solution vendor, was acquired by Zix Corporation. This acquisition will enable Zix Corporation to expand its email security product offerings.

Furthermore, the report divides the Email Encryption market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global email encryption market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Email Encryption market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Email Encryption market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

