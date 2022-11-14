Submit Release
Magic Software Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record Breaking Revenues of $144 Million, Reflecting a 19% Year-Over-Year Growth. Net income reached a record-breaking $11.5 Million, Reflecting 53% Year-Over-Year Growth

Operating income for the third quarter increased by 34% year-over-year to a record-breaking result of $16.1 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased by 14% year-over-year to a third quarter record-breaking result of $18.5 million

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Results for the Third Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    Q3 2022     Q3 2021     % Change     Q3 2022     Q3 2021     % Change  
Revenues   $ 144.0     $ 120.9       19.1 %   $ 144.0     $ 120.9       19.1 %
Gross Profit   $ 39.4     $ 32.6       20.6 %   $ 40.5     $ 34.2       18.5 %
Gross Margin     27.3 %     27.0 %     30 bps     28.1 %     28.3 %     (20 )bps
Operating Income   $ 16.1     $ 12.0       33.7 %   $ 18.5     $ 16.2       14.4 %
Operating Margin     11.2 %     10.0 %     120 bps     12.9 %     13.4 %     (50 )bps
Net Income (*)   $ 11.5     $ 7.5       53.3 %   $ 13.5     $ 11.8       14.9 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.23     $ 0.15       53.3 %   $ 0.28     $ 0.24       16.7 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 19.1% to a record-breaking result of $144.0 million, compared to $120.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 23% to a record breaking $148.8 million, with 19.1% reflecting organic growth.

  • Operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 33.7% to a record-breaking result of $16.1 million, compared to $12.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, operating income for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 40.6% to $16.9 million, with 37.7% reflecting organic growth.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 14.4% to a third quarter record-breaking result of $18.5 million, compared to $16.2 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 would have increased by 19.2% to a third quarter record-breaking result of $19.3 million, with 15.4% reflecting organic growth.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 53.3% to a record-breaking result of $11.5 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 14.9% to $13.5 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Summary Results for Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    Nine months ended
September 30, 		          Nine months ended
September 30, 		       
    2022     2021     % Change     2022     2021     % Change  
Revenues   $ 419.6     $ 347.3       20.8 %   $ 419.6     $ 347.3       20.8 %
Gross Profit   $ 113.5     $ 95.6       18.7 %   $ 117.6     $ 100.3       17.2 %
Gross Margin     27.1 %     27.5 %     (40 )bps     28.0 %     28.9 %     (90 )bps
Operating Income   $ 46.8     $ 37.0       26.6 %   $ 55.0     $ 47.1       16.8 %
Operating Margin     11.1 %     10.6 %     50 bps     13.1 %     13.6 %     (50 )bps
Net Income (*)   $ 30.6     $ 22.8       34.1 %   $ 38.1     $ 33.4       14.1 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.46       28.3 %   $ 0.77     $ 0.68       13.2 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

  • Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 20.8% to a record-breaking $419.6 million compared to $347.3 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 22.9% to $426.9 million, with 21.5% reflecting organic growth.

  • Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 26.6% to a record-breaking $46.8 million compared to $37.0 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, operating income for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 30.9% to $48.3 million, with 30% reflecting organic growth.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 16.8% to a record-breaking $55.0 million compared to $47.1 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2022 would have increased by 20.1% to $56.5 million, with 18.8% reflecting organic growth.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 34.1% to $30.6 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share, compared to $22.8 million, or $0.46 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 14.1% to $38.1 million, or $0.77 per fully diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Cash flows from operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $37.5 million compared to $34.2 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities excluding the impact of payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions amounting to $41.3 million for the first nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • As of September 30, 2022, Magic Software’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $88.8 million and total financial debt of $59.1 million.

  • Magic Software has increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance for the third time this year to a range of $555 to $565 million, up from its prior range of $550 to $560 million, which now reflects an annual growth of 15.6% to 17.6%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “I am very proud of our third quarter achievements. During the quarter, we continued to make big strides across multiple fronts of our business, which is reflected by record breaking results as well as double digit growth in all our key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, and net income). Our strong results demonstrate the growing investment made by enterprises and organizations worldwide to leverage their digital technologies and cloud-based platforms creating high demand for our innovative software solutions and services which together with the outstanding execution by our teams led to another quarter of strong performance recorded across our business. With our investment portfolio well diversified, we continue to invest organically and inorganically in our service lines and are excited about the innovative capabilities we are building to drive continued long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

  • Equity-based compensation expenses;

  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;

  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we filed on May 12, 2022, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    Unaudited        
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 82,762     $ 88,090  
Short-term bank deposits     3,935       5,586  
Marketable securities     993       1,142  
Trade receivables, net     143,776       142,071  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     11,662       9,890  
Total current assets     243,128       246,779  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:                
Severance pay fund     1,609       3,646  
Deferred tax assets     1,825       8,091  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     24,489       24,299  
Other long-term receivables     4,802       3,384  
Other long-term deposits     1,086       1,781  
Property and equipment, net     7,603       5,872  
Identifiable intangible assets and goodwill, net     211,946       198,193  
Total long term assets     253,360       245,266  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 496,488     $ 492,045  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Short-term debt   $ 21,378     $ 17,032  
Trade payables     25,236       24,711  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     46,082       45,173  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     3,679       3,943  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities     15,857       6,635  
Deferred revenues and customer advances     10,998       10,771  
Total current liabilities     123,230       108,265  
                 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt     37,727       20,155  
Deferred tax liability     11,269       18,112  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     21,537       20,970  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities     10,548       13,892  
Accrued severance pay     2,473       4,551  
Total long term liabilities     83,554       77,680  
                 
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     27,265       30,432  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:                
Magic Software Enterprises equity     251,845       265,248  
Non-controlling interests     10,594       10,420  
Total shareholders equity     262,439       275,668  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY   $ 496,488     $ 492,045  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
Revenues   $ 143,963     $ 120,870     $ 419,646     $ 347,323  
Cost of Revenues     104,600       88,244       306,112       251,704  
Gross profit     39,363       32,626       113,534       95,619  
Research and development, net     2,441       2,313       7,376       6,872  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     20,988       17,604       59,655       51,118  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (177
 )
     660       (283 )     678  
Total operating expenses     23,252       20,577       66,748       58,668  
Operating income     16,111       12,049       46,786       36,951  
Financial expenses, net     (812 )     (1,075 )     (2,603 )     (3,525 )
Income before taxes on income     15,299       10,974       44,183       33,426  
Taxes on income     2,392       2,212       9,223       6,786  
Net income   $ 12,907     $ 8,762     $ 34,960     $ 26,640  
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests     (837 )     (771 )     (2,576 )     (2,332 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (577 )     (494 )     (1,786 )     (1,488 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 11,493     $ 7,497     $ 30,598     $ 22,820  
                                 
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :                                
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s     11,493       7,497       30,598       22,820  
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests     24       -       (1,463 )     -  
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder’s after accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests   $ 11,517     $ 7,497     $ 29,135     $ 22,820  
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                                
                                 
Basic     49,093       49,060       49,088       49,049  
                                 
Diluted     49,128       49,107       49,135       49,093  
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 0.23     $ 0.15     $ 0.59     $ 0.46  
                                 
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders : excluding of accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest                                
Basic   $ 0.24     $ 0.15     $ 0.59     $ 0.47  
Diluted   $ 0.23     $ 0.15     $ 0.59     $ 0.47  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
                         
GAAP gross profit   $ 39,363     $ 32,626     $ 113,534     $ 95,619  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology     1,051       1,394       3,307       4,244  
Amortization of other intangible assets     79       156       745       466  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 40,493     $ 34,176     $ 117,586     $ 100,329  
                                 
GAAP operating income   $ 16,111     $ 12,049     $ 46,786     $ 36,951  
Gross profit adjustments     1,130       1,550       4,052       4,710  
Amortization of other intangible assets     1,776       1,737       6,158       5,040  
Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (177 )     660       (283 )     678  
Capitalization of software development     (724 )     (723 )     (2,329 )     (2,345 )
Costs related to acquisitions     317       745       376       1,232  
Stock-based compensation     70       155       210       802  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 18,503     $ 16,173     $ 54,970     $ 47,068  
                                 
GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 11,493     $ 7,497     $ 30,598     $ 22,820  
Operating income adjustments     2,392       4,124       8,184       10,117  
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests     (124 )     (225 )     (444 )     (558 )
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     111       505       833       1,673  
Deferred taxes on the above items     (350 )     (130 )     (1,093 )     (687 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 13,522     $ 11,771     $ 38,078     $ 33,365  
                                 
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.24     $ 0.78     $ 0.68  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share     49,093       49,060       49,088       49,049  
                                 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.24     $ 0.77     $ 0.68  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share     49,138       49,136       49,138       49,135  



MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    Nine months ended  
    September 30,  
    2022     2021  
    Unaudited  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
             
Net income   $ 34,960     $ 26,640  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     11,798       10,946  
Stock-based compensation     210       802  
Change in deferred taxes, net     (2,623 )     (2,429 )
Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount     149       70  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Trade receivables, net     (1,325 )     (9,523 )
Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     (1,198 )     775  
Trade payables     (2,251 )     3,074  
Exchange rate of loans     (1,916 )     (21 )
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     1,201       2,974  
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (3,748 )     -  
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency     1,328       -  
Deferred revenues     948       843  
Net cash provided by operating activities     37,533       34,151  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Capitalized software development costs     (2,329 )     (2,345 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (3,303 )     (921 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash     (23,116 )     (8,685 )
Purchase of intangible asset     (219 )     -  
Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits     1,651       (17 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (27,316 )     (11,968 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of options by employees     -       41  
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (4,638 )     (4,694 )
Dividend paid     (24,841 )     (21,780 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests     (240 )     (871 )
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests     (3,532 )     (2,783 )
Short-term and long-term loans received     30,538       22,492  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans     (5,983 )     (4,414 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,696 )     (12,009 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (6,849 )     (1,137 )
                 
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (5,328 )     9,037  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     88,090       88,127  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 82,762     $ 97,164  



Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Nine months ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited  
                                                 
Revenues   $ 143,963       100 %   $ 120,870       100 %   $ 419,646       100 %   $ 347,323       100 %
Gross profit     40,493       28.1 %     34,176       28.3 %     117,586       28.0 %     100,329       28.9 %
Operating income     18,503       12.9 %     16,173       13.4 %     54,970       13.1 %     47,068       13.6 %
Net income attributable to                                                                
Magic’s shareholders     13,522       9.4 %     11,771       9.7 %     38,078       9.1 %     33,365       9.6 %
                                                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.28             $ 0.24             $ 0.77             $ 0.68          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.28             $ 0.24             $ 0.77             $ 0.68          

Primary Logo

