Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Nine-Month Period and Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total net revenues of $46.0 million. Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $25.2 million or $3.50 earnings per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $20.9 million or $2.90 per share basic and diluted.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.2 million.

  • An average of 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day.

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the third quarter of 2022 payable on or about December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022 as part of the Company’s common stock dividend plan.

  • As of November 14, 2022 we had repurchased 138,936 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $3.0 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.

Nine Months 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total net revenues of $139.8 million. Net income and net income attributable to common shareholders of $85.9 million or $11.91 and $11.86 earnings per share basic and diluted, respectively. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders1 for the period was $77.3 million or $10.71 and $10.67 per share basic and diluted, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $91.5 million.

  • An average of 16.8 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $32,814 per day.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:
“Containership rates reached all-time highs for most vessel segments during March of 2022, stayed near those levels through August, but since the beginning of September 2022 have started declining, dropping almost 80% until the beginning of November. Still, present charter rates are, for the segments we operate, more than double the average rates during 2019, the year before the pandemic. We believe that the precipitous decline in rates was the result of lower shipping demand due to the economic slowdown across the globe combined with the reversal of port delays and other related inefficiencies that had crept in the transportation system which increased effective vessel supply.

“Looking forward, one of the challenges in the market is the absorption of the containership orderbook standing now at nearly 29% of the existing fleet. This orderbook will start being delivered, mainly, from the second half of 2023 and onwards and is heavily concentrated on the larger containership segments and much less so on the feeder size segments we operate. The feeder fleet, in addition, has an age profile that is tilted towards older vessels and as a result it is expected to be affected the most, as compared to larger ships, by the greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, thus, further mitigating the supply growth for the segment.

“In any event, the explosion of charter rates from late 2020 to August 2022 has allowed us to charter all our vessels at very profitable rates for periods extending up to three or more years creating a backlog of contracted revenues in excess of $450 million. On the strength of this backlog, we embarked onto a newbuilding program and ordered nine modern ecologically friendly (“eco”) feeder vessels, two of which we have already contracted for a minimum period of three years. These orders will assist our transitioning into one of the most environmentally friendly feeder operators. We continuously evaluate investment opportunities that might emerge as the market conditions change but we only focus on potential acquisitions which will not require above average future charter rates to be accretive.

“Our increased earnings and liquidity have allowed us to reward our shareholders by establishing a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. In addition, we have also established a share repurchase program as we believe that repurchasing our stock which is trading significantly below its charter adjusted net asset value represents not only a great investment opportunity for us but also enhances the value of our company for the benefit of all of our shareholders.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of Euroseas commented:
“The results of the third quarter of 2022 reflect the significantly higher time charter rates our vessels earned in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company operated an average of 18.0 vessels, versus 14.0 vessels during the same period last year. Our net revenues increased to $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $23.0 million during the same period of last year. On a per-vessel-per-day basis, our vessels earned a 58.6% higher average charter rate in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021. At the same time, total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses but excluding drydocking costs, during the third quarter of 2022, averaged $7,180 per vessel per day, as compared to $7,321 for the same period of last year and $7,406 per vessel per day for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to $7,033 per vessel per day for the same period of 2021. The increased operating expenses for the first nine months of 2022 are mainly attributable to difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the higher prices in the supply of lubricants and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums.

Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2022 was $26.2 million versus $10.6 million in the third quarter of last year, and it reached $91.5 million versus $26.6 million for the respective nine-month periods of 2022 and 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $115.7 million versus unrestricted and restricted cash of $33.0 million. As of the same date, our scheduled debt repayments over the next 12 months amounted to about $40.1 million (excluding the unamortized loan fees).”

Third Quarter 2022 Results:
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $46.0 million representing a 99.5% increase over total net revenues of $23.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 which was mainly the result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the period of $25.2 million, as compared to a net income and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $8.5 million, for the third quarter of 2021. On average, 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day compared to 14.0 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $19,482 per day. 

Vessel operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $9.7 million as compared to $7.6 million for the same period of 2021. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher number of vessels owned and operated in the three months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021.

Depreciation expense for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $5.3 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period of 2021 due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

Related party management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2021 due to the higher number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

In the third quarter of 2022 two of our vessels completed their special survey with drydock. The above mentioned drydocking expenses amounted to $3.7 million. In the corresponding period of 2021, the total cost was $2.7 million, incurred in connection with the special survey with drydock of one vessel and drydocking costs of another vessel that completed her special survey in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest and other financing costs for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and increase in the weighted average LIBOR / SOFR rate in the current period compared to the same period of 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 the Company recognized a $1.8 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts, comprising $1.8 million unrealized gain from the mark-to-market valuation of our outstanding interest rate swaps and a marginal realized gain. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.03 million gain on its interest rate swap contract, comprising a $0.08 million unrealized gain and a $0,05 million realized loss.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $26.2 million compared to $10.6 million achieved during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in revenues.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.50, calculated on 7,199,448 and 7,211,204 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 and $1.17 for the third quarter of 2021, calculated on 7,198,991 and 7,241,740 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively. 

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and the vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 would have been $2.90 per share basic and diluted, compared to adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share basic and diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after excluding unrealized gain on derivative. Usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Nine Months 2022 Results:
For the first nine months of 2022, the Company reported total net revenues of $139.8 million representing a 151.3% increase over total net revenues of $55.6 million during the first nine months of 2021, as a result of the higher average charter rates our vessels earned and the increased number of vessels owned and operated in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021. The Company reported a net income and net income attributable to common shareholders for the period of $85.9 million, as compared to a net income of $20.2 million and a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. On average, 16.8 vessels were owned and operated during the first nine months of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $32,814 per day compared to 14.0 vessels in the same period of 2021 earning on average $15,478 per day.

Vessel operating expenses for the nine-month period of 2022 amounted to $27.5 million as compared to $21.4 million for the same period of 2021. The increased amount is mainly due to the higher average number of vessels owned and operated in the nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, in addition to the increased crewing costs for our vessels, resulting from difficulties in crew rotation due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the higher prices in the supply of lubricants and the increase in hull and machinery insurance premiums, compared to the same period of 2021.

Depreciation expense for the first nine months of 2022 was $13.2 million compared to $4.8 million during the same period of 2021, due to the increased number of vessels in the Company’s fleet and the fact that the new vessels acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 have a higher average daily depreciation charge as a result of their higher acquisition price compared to the remaining vessels.

Related party management fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.6 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021 as a result of the higher number of vessels in our fleet, partly offset by the favorable movement of the euro/dollar exchange rate.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $2.9 million for the nine months period ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is mainly attributable to the increased cost of our stock incentive plan.

Drydocking expenses amounted to $6.2 million for the nine months of 2022 (three vessels completed their intermediate survey in water, three vessels passed their special survey with drydock and another one started its drydock in September 2022 and completed her special survey in the fourth quarter of 2022), compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2021 (two vessels passed their special survey with drydock).

Finally, during the nine month period of 2022 and 2021, we had other operating expenses of $0.4 million and other operating income of $1.3 million, respectively. The operating expense for the nine month period of 2022 relates to the settlement of accounts with charterers, while the operating income for the nine months of 2021 mainly consisted of the proceeds from a claim award related to the sale of one of our vessels, M/V “Manolis P”, for scrap in March 2020 that initially failed to be completed due to COVID-related reasons with the vessel finally being sold to another buyer within the second quarter of 2020.

Interest and other financing costs for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $3.5 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period of 2021. This increase is due to the increased amount of debt and the increased LIBOR / SOFR rates of our bank loans in the current period compared to the same period of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the Company recognized a $4.1 million gain on its interest rate swap contracts. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 the Company recognized a $0.4 million gain on its interest rate swap contract.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first nine months of 2022 was $91.5 million compared to $26.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. 

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 were $11.91 and $11.86, calculated on 7,215,189 and 7,240,848 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.84 and $2.82 for the first nine months of 2021, calculated on 6,898,195 and 6,942,614 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, respectively. 

Excluding the effect on the income attributable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2022 of the unrealized gain on derivatives, the amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and the vessel depreciation on the portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters, the adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 would have been $10.71 and $10.67 basic and diluted, respectively, compared to adjusted earnings of $2.76 and $2.74 per share basic and diluted, respectively, for the same period in 2021, after excluding unrealized gain on derivative and net loss on sale of vessel. As mentioned above, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Fleet Profile:

The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows

Name Type Dwt TEU Year
Built		 Employment(*)

TCE Rate ($/day)


Container Carriers 		           
MARCOS V(*) Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Dec-24 plus 12 months option $42,200
Option $15,000
AKINADA BRIDGE Intermediate 71,366 5,610 2001 Undergoing dry dock/repairs(**) -
SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000
SYNERGY ANTWERP(+) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Dec-23 $18,000
SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000
SYNERGY KEELUNG(+) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Feb-23 $14,500
EMMANUEL P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Mar-25 $19,000
RENA P(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until Apr-24 then until Feb-25 $20,250
then CONTEX(***) basis ($13,000 floor and $21,000 ceiling)
EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000
EM ASTORIA (*) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-23
then until Feb-24
then until Feb-25		 $65,000
$50,000
$20,000
EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000
EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000
DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000
EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-24 $29,500
JONATHAN P(*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(****)
EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until Apr-23 $20,000
JOANNA(*) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Dec-22 $16,800
AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Apr-25 $41,000

Total Container Carriers on the Water

 18 737,404 58,871      


Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be
delivered		 Employment TCE Rate
(4/day)
GREGOS (*) (H4201) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2023 TC until Mar-26 $48,000
TERATAKI (*) (H4202) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2023 TC until Jun-26 $48,000
TENDER SOUL (H4236) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2023    
LEONIDAS Z (H4237) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2024    
MONICA (H4248) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
STEPHANIA K (H4249) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
PEPI STAR (H4250) Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024    
DEAR PANEL (H4251) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024    
SYMEON P (H4252) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024    
Total under construction 9 290,208 22,200      

Notes:
(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
(**) Repairs refer to tailshaft system damage found while the ship was in drydock. Hull & Machinery and Loss of Hire underwriters have been notified and the managers are presently working to evaluate necessary repair options.

(***) The CONTEX (Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index) has been published by the Hamburg and Bremen Shipbrokers’ Association (VHBS) since October 2007. The CONTEX is a company-independent index of time charter rates for container ships. It is based on assessments of the current day charter rates of six selected container ship types, which are representative of their size categories: Type 1,100 TEU and Type 1,700 TEU with a charter period of one year, and the Types 2,500, 2,700, 3,500 and 4,250 TEU all with a charter period of two years.
(****) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)

Summary Fleet Data:

  Three
Months,
Ended
September
30, 2021 		  Three
Months,
Ended
September
30, 2022 		  Nine
Months,
Ended
September
30, 2021 		  Nine
Months,
Ended
September
30, 2022 		 
FLEET DATA        
Average number of vessels (1) 14.0   18.0   14.0   16.8  
Calendar days for fleet (2) 1,288.0   1,656.0   3,822.0   4,594.0  
Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 57.3   114.4   57.3   173.0  
Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 1,230.7   1,541.6   3,764.7   4,421.0  
Commercial off-hire days (5) -   -   -   5.3  
Operational off-hire days (6) 14.4   7.4   56.7   18.4  
Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 1,216.3   1,534.2   3,708.0   4,397.3  
Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 98.8 % 99.5 % 98.5 % 99.5 %
Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 99.9 %
Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 98.8 % 99.5 % 98.5 % 99.6 %
         
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (usd/day)        
Time charter equivalent rate (11) 19,482   30,893   15,478   32,814  
Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,741   6,601   6,445   6,771  
General and administrative expenses (13) 580   579   588   635  
Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,321   7,180   7,033   7,406  
Drydocking expenses (15) 2,073   2,223   758                 1,346  

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days including laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.    

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company’s efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract, or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE, which is a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with voyage revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Daily drydocking expenses is calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Today, Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13734397. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio webcast - Slides Presentation:
There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the Euroseas website (www.euroseas.gr). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. A slide presentation on the Third Quarter 2022 results in PDF format will also be available 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast accessible on the company's website (www.euroseas.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)

  Three Months
Ended
September 30, 		Three Months
Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 		 
  2021 2022 2021 2022
         
Revenues        
Time charter revenue 24,006,648   47,736,642   57,980,391   145,185,170  
Commissions (966,598 ) (1,781,458 ) (2,340,579 ) (5,376,839 )


Net revenues 		23,040,050   45,955,184   55,639,812   139,808,331  
           
Operating expenses / (income)        
Voyage expenses 310,724   340,844   588,706   892,130  
Vessel operating expenses 7,629,855   9,652,894   21,431,974   27,483,359  
Drydocking expenses 2,669,597   3,681,923   2,898,981   6,184,667  
Vessel depreciation 1,596,543   5,347,010   4,789,629   13,174,664  
Related party management fees 1,052,884   1,278,851   3,201,105   3,624,795  
Net loss on sale of vessel -   -   9,417   -  
General and administrative expenses 744,624   958,078   2,247,097   2,918,559  
Other operating (income) / expenses -   -   (1,298,318 ) 350,000  
Total operating expenses, net 14,004,227   21,259,600   33,868,591   54,628,174  
         
Operating income 9,035,823   24,695,584   21,771,221   85,180,157  
         
Other (expenses) / income        
Interest and other financing costs (621,410 ) (1,329,511 ) (2,003,077 ) (3,476,113 )
Gain on derivatives, net 33,163   1,809,263   421,308   4,119,167  
Foreign exchange gain 15,425   30,107   7,921   67,421  
Interest income 1,015   17,717   2,969   18,664  
Other (expenses) / income, net (571,807 ) 527,576   (1,570,879 ) 729,139  


Net income 		8,464,016   25,223,160   20,200,342   85,909,296  
Dividend Series B Preferred shares -   -   (255,324 ) -  
Preferred deemed dividend -   -   (345,423 ) -  
Net income attributable to common shareholders 8,464,016   25,223,160   19,599,595   85,909,296  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 7,198,991   7,199,448   6,898,195   7,215,189  
Earnings per share, basic 1.18   3.50   2.84   11.91  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 7,241,740   7,211,204   6,942,614   7,240,848  
Earnings per share, diluted 1.17   3.50   2.82   11.86  


Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares)

  December 31,
2021
    September 30,
2022
     
ASSETS    
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents 26,530,944 27,395,261
Trade accounts receivable, net 1,274,729 584,298
Other receivables 1,722,885 745,281
Inventories 2,274,454 2,402,628
Restricted cash 167,285 184,681
Prepaid expenses 382,729 636,054
Derivatives 540,753                 1,982,183
     Total current assets

 32,893,779 33,930,386
Fixed assets:    
Vessels, net 176,111,486 230,078,227
Long-term assets:    
Advances for vessels under construction 7,615,958 50,499,455
Derivatives - 1,788,395
Restricted cash 4,800,000 5,400,000
Total assets 221,421,223 321,696,463
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Long-term bank loans, current portion 29,034,049 39,773,409
Trade accounts payable 2,804,194 4,565,517
Accrued expenses 1,702,925 3,497,063
Accrued dividends - 43,150
Deferred revenue 3,293,986 6,463,028
Due to related company 309,970 201,485
Total current liabilities 37,145,124 54,543,652
     
Long-term liabilities:    
Long-term bank loans, net of current portion 89,004,951 75,091,196
Derivatives 952,666 -
Fair value of below market time charters
acquired		 17,461,586 38,815,342
Total long-term liabilities 107,419,203 113,906,538
Total liabilities 144,564,327 168,450,190
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock (par value $0.03, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 7,294,541 and 7,162,200, issued and outstanding) 218,836 214,866
Additional paid-in capital 264,609,233 262,356,737
Accumulated deficit (187,971,173) (109,325,330)
Total shareholders’ equity 76,856,896 153,246,273
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 221,421,223 321,696,463


Euroseas Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

  Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months
Ended
September 30,		  
2021    2022  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:  
Net income 20,200,342   85,909,296  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Vessel depreciation 4,789,629             13,174,664  
Amortization of deferred charges 150,008   250,565  
Share-based compensation 73,676   650,829  
Net loss on sale of vessel 9,417   -  
Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired -   (6,945,691 )
Unrealized gain on derivatives (552,632 ) (4,182,491 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,052,628   6,490,535  
Net cash provided by operating activities 26,723,068   95,347,707  
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Cash paid for vessels under construction (7,615,294 ) (42,608,461 )
Cash paid for vessel acquisitions and capitalized expenses (2,550,714 ) (36,504,636 )
Cash paid for vessel improvements (621,704 ) (1,172,500 )
Net cash used in investing activities (10,787,712 ) (80,285,597 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of commissions paid 743,553   -  
Redemption of Series B preferred shares (2,000,000 ) -  
Cash paid for share repurchase   (2,907,090 )
Preferred dividends paid (424,000 ) -  
Dividends paid -   (7,220,509 )
Loan arrangement fees paid (225,000 ) (115,500 )
Offering expenses paid (69,900 ) (27,838 )
Proceeds from long- term bank loans 10,000,000   19,250,000  
Repayment of long-term bank loans (17,556,380 ) (22,559,460 )
Repayment of related party loan (2,500,000 ) -  
Net cash used in financing activities (12,031,727 ) (13,580,397 )
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,903,629   1,481,713  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,338,177   31,498,229  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 10,241,806   32,979,942  
Cash breakdown        
Cash and cash equivalents 5,880,947   27,395,261  
Restricted cash, current 160,859   184,681  
Restricted cash, long term 4,200,000   5,400,000  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 10,241,806   32,979,942  
         

Euroseas Ltd.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021 		Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
Net income 8,464,016   25,223,160   20,200,342   85,909,296  
Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 620,395   1,311,794   2,000,108   3,457,449  
Vessel depreciation 1,596,543   5,347,010   4,789,629   13,174,664  
Net loss on sale of vessel -   -   9,417   -  
Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired -   (3,881,904 ) -   (6,945,691 )
Gain on interest rate swap derivatives, net (33,163 ) (1,809,263 ) (421,308 ) (4,119,167 )


Adjusted EBITDA 		10,647,791   26,190,797   26,578,188   91,476,551  

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:
Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, gain on interest rate swaps, net loss on sale of vessel and amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, interest and other financing costs, net loss on sale of vessel, amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired gain on interest rate swaps and depreciation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. 

Euroseas Ltd.
Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income
(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares)

  Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2021 		Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2022 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2021 		Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2022
Net income 8,464,016   25,223,160   20,200,342   85,909,296  
Unrealized gain on derivatives (78,985 ) (1,771,835 ) (552,632 ) (4,182,491 )
Net loss on sale of vessel -   -   9,417   -  
Amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired -   (3,881,904 ) -   (6,945,691 )
Vessel depreciation on portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters -   1,307,189   -   2,511,790  
Adjusted net income 8,385,031   20,876,610   19,657,127   77,292,904  
Preferred dividends -   -   (255,324 ) -  
Preferred deemed dividend -   -   (345,423 ) -  
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 8,385,031   20,876,610   19,056,380   77,292,904  
Adjusted earnings per share, basic 1.16   2.90   2.76   10.71  
Weighted average number of shares, basic 7,198,991   7,199,448   6,898,195   7,215,189  
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1.16   2.90   2.74   10.67  
Weighted average number of shares, diluted 7,241,740   7,211,204   6,942,614   7,240,848  

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation:
Euroseas Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before unrealized gain on derivatives, net loss on sale of vessel, amortization of fair value of below market time charters acquired and vessel depreciation on portion of the consideration of vessels acquired with attached time charters allocated to below market time charters. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of the aforementioned items, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. 

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. 

The Company has a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 Feeder containerships and 8 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,871 teu. After the delivery of nine feeder containership newbuildings in 2023 and 2024, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 27 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 81,071 teu.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. 

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr 		Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com

 _________________________
1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Euroseas financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.


Primary Logo

Euroseas Ltd. Reports Results for the Nine-Month Period and Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

