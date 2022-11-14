Papa Johns and Shaquille O’Neal Celebrate the Return of the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza

Pizza company will donate $1 from every pizza sold to Second Harvest

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada announced the limited-time return of its fan-favourite, Shaq-a-Roni pizza to menus this fall, in partnership with board member and franchisee Shaquille O'Neal.



Designed by Shaquille O’Neal himself, this pizza with a purpose will donate one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through December 25, 2022, to the Canadian food rescue program Second Harvest. Every dollar will supply two or more meals to people in need.

“Customers love the Shaq-a-Roni because of its size and value – extra cheese and extra-large slices – and it gives customers a chance to give back in a big way,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “The Shaq-a-Roni pizza has raised close to $100,000 for communities across Canada – that’s an impactful footprint we wanted to highlight this year.”

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada. Dedicated to eliminating both hunger and food waste, Second Harvest locates surplus food in communities across Canada and, through its food recovery network, redirects it towards communities who need it most. Through these efforts, the organization also places a focus on creating a more sustainable planet.

"We're so pleased to benefit from this program. Funds from the sale of Shaq-a-Roni pizzas will be immediately put towards the rescue and redistribution of surplus edible food across Canada," Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. "Through this partnership, Papa Johns will help us reach thousands of non-profit organizations and food insecure families in need of good food."

“Every store in Canada is owned or operated by people who live in the communities they serve, and giving back to those communities is a core value that they all have,” Michael Prentice, Papa Johns Franchise Business Partner, Canadian Operations said.

“Feeding people is what we do, so we are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with an organization like Second Harvest which is dedicated to feeding those in need.”

Giving back is integral to the Shaq-a-Roni. For the past two years, every Shaq-a-Roni sale proudly supported the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

The Shaq-a-Roni is available today country-wide for $19.99 and will be offered for a limited time.

This pizza is made with Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen six ingredient dough, covered with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into eight foldable slices.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen.

Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of June 26, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

