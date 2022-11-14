Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 296,656 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Flow Capital’s Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

- Financial Results to be released after markets close on Friday November 18, 2022 -

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its Q3 2022 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Friday November 18, 2022. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST, on Monday November 21, 2022, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:        Monday November 21, 2022

TIME:        9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER:        +1 888 396-8049 or +1 416 764-8646

TAPED REPLAY:        +1 877 674-7070 or +1 416 764-8692 (PASSCODE 471759 #)

CONFERENCE ID:        65839061

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice of Flow Capital’s Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.