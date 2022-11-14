Global HIV and HBV Therapies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Global HIV and HBV Therapies Market . It includes Market Segment by Drug Class (Combination Therapies, Nucleoside and Non-nucleoside RTIs, Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), Market Segment by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global HIV and HBV Therapies market is estimated to be valued at US$36.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Increasing investments in Research and Development activities

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing new medications since they can be priced high and also prove life-changing for the patient. Thus, the development of new HIV and HBV therapies provides a chance for patients to receive novel treatments. An increasing focus on these disease therapies by scientists and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has led to a drastic rise in the number of therapeutic choices for these patients. For instance, HIV prevention research is primarily funded by a small number of large investors. The US public sector contributed 79 % (U.S.$857million) of overall global funding, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation dominated with 95 % (U.S. 121 million) of all philanthropic sector investment in 2020.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the HIV and HBV Therapies Market?

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic's outbreak prompted organizations to contribute their resources for the development of an effective vaccine. A large number of scientific people, technicians, and data managers have been engaged in tackling the virus situation along with research and academic institutions focused on the virus. As a result, clinical and research development for other diseases such as HIV and HBV was put on hold and researchers lost progress in the battle against HIV. However, gradually the funding is back in track and slowly the R&D is expected to foresee gradual growth.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 353-page report provides 137 tables and 225 charts. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses of the global HIV and HBV Therapies market, along with a detailed segment analysis of the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for HIV and HBV Therapies. Get a financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including drug class, distribution channel, and company size, and capture a higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing HIV and HBV Therapies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximize the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growth in prevalence of HIV and HBV

The major driver that propels the market for HIV and HBV therapies is the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. An estimated 37.7 million people are living with HIV and around 680,000 people died from HIV-related causes in 2020. There is no cure for HIV virus infection. However, with the increasing availability of effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, the amount of care accessible to people and the management of such chronic health conditions has enabling to live healthy lives for HIV-infected. An increase in incidences of HIV and HBV helps the high demand for therapies and creates business opportunities for pharma manufacturers.

Growing government support

Increasing government support in the form of funding is expected to drive growth for this market. The U.S. government investment such as CDC Domestic HIV Prevention program funding of US$928 million in FY2020 was increased to US$986 million in FY2022; NIH – AIDS research funding was US$3,076 million that increased to US$3,194 million in FY2022 will drive the R&D activities and resulting new approvals and launches.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Demand from Emerging countries

Increasing development of the emerging countries with respect to supply routes and infrastructure for pharmaceutical drugs will help in strengthening the global HIV and HBV therapies market. The sheer population of emerging economies such as China and India coupled with growing infectious diseases cases will drive strong demand for HIV and HBV therapies within these countries. Furthermore, the rising purchasing power of these developing economies will increase the demand for advanced healthcare and a standard of living which will further contribute to the expansion of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the HIV and HBV Therapies market are Pfizer, Merck, GSK, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Teva, BMS, and Arbustus Biopharma. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In Mar 2022, ViiV Healthcare received U.S. FDA approval for a dispersible tablet formulation of the fixed dose combination of abacavir, dolutegravir and lamivudine. This is used for the treatment of paediatric patients weighing 10kgs to <25 kgs with HIV-1.

In Mar 2022, Gilead Sciences, Inc., granted $24 million to help reduce health disparities, improve access to quality healthcare, advance medical education and support local communities impacted by the HIV epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. This will help in the increased adoption and awareness of HIV treatments

