Window & Door Frames Market is Expected To Grow at a Lucrative CAGR Of 5.2% by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, and trends .

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the Window & Door Frames market is expected to grow from USD 95 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 142.51 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A window is a wall opening that provides light, ventilation, and a view of the outside world. The window frame and the shutters are the two major components. A door is a sturdy barrier that is fixed in a wall opening. It is kept open for entrance, from buildings, and between rooms or closed to provide privacy. The door is made up of two parts: the frame and the shutters. The frame and the shutters are the two sections of the door. Wooden door frames, aluminum door frames, and iron door frames are the most frequent materials used to build window and door frames.

Windows and doors give various benefits, including increased building thermal efficiency, energy conservation, and a distinctive aesthetic. The growing demand for smart and innovative windows and doors is projected to provide the industry with new growth prospects. Smart windows and doors are controlled using tablets and smartphones, enhancing comfort, home security, and accessibility while also providing real-time monitoring. Sensors in smart windows react to changes in the weather and the angle of the sun and clouds.

The window & door frames market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rapid urbanization, the rise of smart city construction, and shifting lifestyles. Furthermore, rising demand for old building renovations, particularly in European countries, and increased investments in new construction, are expected to boost the adoption of windows and doors. The factors restraining the market growth are high fluctuating raw material prices. The construction and processing of doors is strongly reliant on raw materials. The expansion of the doors market is hampered by variations in the prices of raw materials like plastic, wood, metal, and glass. Increasing rising awareness of green buildings and energy costs will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the window & door frames market include Boon Edam, Pella Corporation, The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co., Assa Abloy, Droma Kaba, Allegion Plc, Heritage Windows and Doors, Andersen Corporation, Simpson Door Company, GWA Group Limited, Agta Record, Fancy Doors & Mouldings, Cornerstone Building Brands, Lacantina Doors, , LLC, Novoferm Gmbh, Viwintech Window & Door Inc., Therma-Tru Corp., and OCM Industrial Doors.

Assa Abloy acquired a majority position in Agta Record in August 2020, accounting for roughly 93 % of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in automatic door systems. This acquisition will allow the company to diversify its door product line and extend its footprint in Europe.

Andersen Corporation acquired Heritage Windows and Doors in March 2018, a manufacturer of high-quality aluminium doors and windows for the commercial and residential industry. This acquisition improved the company's manufacturing capabilities, its doors and windows product portfolio, and its geographic presence in North America.

Allegion Plc acquired the door and entry systems division of GWA Group Limited in July 2018. The intended to expand its distribution network and boost its market position in the APAC area as a result of this acquisition.

uPVC segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of material, the window & door frames market is segmented into wood, metal, uPVC. uPVC segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the durability and it’s an ideal substitute for wood. The market for uPVC is being driven by changing lifestyles and rising expenditure on residential structures.

Residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 53% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the window & door frames market is segmented into commercial and residential. The residential segment dominated the window and door frames market and held the largest market share of 53% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to people's changing trends and preferences, resulting in an increase in renovations and replacements.

Regional Segment of Window & door frames Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the window & door frames market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region held an enormous market share of 29% in 2020. The Asia Pacific region ascertains this growth due to the rising consumer awareness of energy-efficient products and growing disposable income; the market penetration rate of the product is increasing at a rapid pace. Rising building activity in India, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, and China will drive regional market expansion. Moreover, government regulations and policies promoting green buildings are expected to increase the demand for windows in commercial and residential buildings.

About the report:

The window & door frames market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion), volume (K Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

