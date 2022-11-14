Telehandler Market Will Experience Revolutionary Growth USD 15.35 billion by 2028, Says Fior Markets

The report aims to analyze the market development and shows marketing intelligence for new industry entrants as well as established businesses.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the telehandler market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The telehandler market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. The ability of these trucks to carefully and quickly transfer big cargo to numerous sites drives the worldwide telehandlers market. Telehandler advancements, such as electric or lithium-ion powered telehandlers, are predicted to improve demand for these telehandlers. Furthermore, rising infrastructure investment is one of the primary drivers driving the global telehandler market. However, the market for telehandlers is hampered by the cyclical nature of lift vehicles and a few vendors. Regardless of these obstacles, the increased demand for telehandlers by suppliers and manufacturers is projected to present the telehandlers market with several opportunities in the future.

A telehandler, also known as a teleporter, reach forklift, or zoom boom, is a machine that can relocate objects from one location to another. It resembles a forklift but has a boom (telescopic cylinder) that makes it more of a crane than a forklift. The added versatility of a single telescopic can extend forwards and upwards from the vehicle. The boom can be equipped with a bucket, pallet forks, muck grab, among other attachments. Telehandlers are lift trucks that are commonly used to carry and transport big things over short distances, such as container goods, crates, and other similar components. These trucks are commonly seen in dockyards, warehousing operations, and recycling operations, where they execute tasks including loading and unloading items from cars and moving packed goods throughout storage spaces.

The abrupt global spread of the covid-19 epidemic has wreaked havoc on the manufacturing and industrial sectors, putting the global telehandler business in jeopardy by 2020. The market's poor development is due to a number of factors, including the global economic slump and rising financial insecurity. Due to a lack of finance, industrial and bulk purchasers are deferring their purchasing decisions. The demand-supply gap in the business is expanding due to a scarcity of raw materials and firms' restricted production capacity. Due to the current rapid spread of the pandemic, buyers are electing to rent these high-priced machines for the time being. The impact of the lockdown, demand destruction, supply and value chain disruption, and a shift in customer purchasing behavior are just a few of the major factors that impacted the worldwide telehandler industry during the pandemic.

the notabl players operating in the telehandler market include JCB, Haulotte Group Terex Corporation, Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Tadano, Faresin Industries, Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Skyjack, JLG Industries, Snorkel, Socage Srl, and Manitou Group.

JCB announced the launch of their rotating telehandler model in June 2019. The JCB LiveLink telematics system and RFID technology on the Hydraload 555-210R aid in the identification and administration of external attachments. The device has a 5.5-ton maximum lift capacity and a 20.5-meter maximum lifting height.

Faresin Industries launched their totally electric variant in April 2019, which is excellent for usage in interior places and heavily crowded regions because to its low noise levels.

Electric segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2020

On the basis of type, the telehandler market is segmented into hybrid, electric, engine powered. The electric segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2020. This increase can be ascribed to customers' increasing desire for electric machines as a result of environmental concerns. Furthermore, electric telehandlers produce far less noise during operation, which improves operator comfort.

Rental segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of end-user, the telehandler market is segmented into agriculture, industrial, power utilities, rental, construction & mining, transport & logistics. The rental segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.15% in the year 2020. The increased demand for rental machinery can be ascribed to its cheaper cost. To meet rising consumer demand, rental organisations adopt technologically upgraded models with enhanced horsepower, lifting capacity, and a good operating economy.

Regional Segment of telehandler Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the telehandler market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region hoed the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the China region owing to rapidly growing investments in the construction sector. These machines are increasingly being employed to construct multi-story structures and significant public infrastructure projects because to their ability to lift massive things to considerable heights. Furthermore, the growing demand for technologically advanced equipment in North America for on-time project completion is propelling regional market growth trends. North America is predicted to rise, followed by the Asia Pacific, as a growing number of investors enter the power and utilities, agriculture, and transportation and logistics sectors.

About the report:

The Telehandler market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

