Unveiling His Own Persuasive Sound and Absorbing Storytelling Flair- Presenting Hip Hop’s Best New Artist Playyboi Pudd
With his iconic label, ANTI-SOCIAL CLUB, ENT., Playyboi Pudd continues to enrapture audiences and presents a distinctive creative energyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An artist unlike others, Playyboi Pudd got into the music industry with nothing but one motivation- making it big in the boundless world of music and creating his own brand. Today, having dropped a series of thrilling tracks, many of which have amassed 1000s of streams and listens, the up-and-coming artist keeps breaking his own records.
Moving a step closer to his dream, the versatile artist, and his independent label, ‘ANTI-SOCIAL CLUB, ENT.’ have delivered an absorbing mix of singles. Titled, “MAKE IT WORTH IT,” the artist’s new track which released for audiences on October 4th, 2022, brings to the forefront, a never-seen-before side of the artist. With a sonically immersive soundscape, matchless flow, and lyrics that offer an unparalleled depth and individuality, Playyboi Pudd is taking his brand to an entirely new level.
With an addicting flow and beats that fully electrify audiences, “MAKE IT WORTH IT” makes sure that audiences are fully hooked to the artist’s style, and yet intrigued by what more he has to offer. Standing out amongst countless artists who are aiming to make an impact in the Hip Hop realm, Playyboi Pudd enchants with delightful hooks, lyrical depth, and a compelling narrative which underlines each track he composes.
Playyboi Pudd counts several sources of inspiration but affirms that his biggest motivator is the one thing that spins the world on its axis- money. Paving his own way forward in a way that is distinguished from ‘the crowd,’ the artist avows that his fans will not only love his new tracks, but they will find it extremely difficult to wait for new music from the house of ‘ANTI-SOCIAL CLUB, ENT.’
The artist’s original tracks such as: “Nameless (Remix),” “Make It Worth It,” “I Admit,” “Run It Up,” and “Roll Up,” are all now streaming on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify.
“I believe if there is something you love doing, just do it, of course be good at it, but don’t worry about the results, just do it because you it’s in you,” proclaims Playyboi Pudd regarding his music.
Visit Playboi Pudd’s official website to check out, download, and stream his new music! Make sure to subscribe to the artist’s channel on YouTube and follow him on his social media @playyboipudd for updates on new music. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.
###
ABOUT
Playyboi Pudd is an independent singer and songwriter who is also the owner and operator of the label, ANTI-SOCIAL CLUB, ENT. The artist has been making music for around 7 years but only recently began considering making music a serious endeavor recently. He has numerous singles that are currently in the pipeline, alongside a project which is long overdue in his eyes. He plans to make his label ANTI-SOCIAL CLUB, ENT. a household name and sign multiple gifted artists.
