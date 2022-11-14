Gilat Presents Strong Growth and Results for Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- Revenue of $60.4 million, up 21% year-over-year, GAAP operating income of $3.4 million versus $0.8 million in Q3 last year, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, up 88% year-over-year



PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company adjusted and narrowed the range of its 2022 revenue guidance, with expectations of between $240 million and $245 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 13%.

The Company also increased and narrowed the GAAP operating income guidance range to between $8 million to $10 million representing significant year-over-year growth versus $2.2 million in 2021.

The Company increased and narrowed the adjusted EBITDA range to between $23 to $25 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 56%.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our strong third quarter results showing continued year-over-year growth and a recovery in all our markets, in particular IFC. We are also very encouraged with the solid and continued improvement in our profitability demonstrating substantial improvement in our gross, operating and net margins with adjusted EBITDA growing by 88% year-over-year.

Strategically we are very excited with the progress of our newly launched, world leading, SkyEdge IV platform. During the third quarter, a leading service provider selected SkyEdge IV, Gilat's high-performance, multi-orbit platform, to power maritime connectivity. We are confident that this platform will allow us to focus and gain market share in the growing multibillion-dollar market of the next era of satellite communication.

The mobility business continued to pick up, with recent IFC orders of over $12 million. We further solidified our leadership in the cellular backhaul market this quarter, with multimillion-dollar orders from both new customers and mobile operators trusting Gilat's technology to extend their networks even further. In addition, we received multimillion-dollar orders in the Defense segment, where we see significant potential and have increased our focus, as well as in the Enterprise sector for utility and banking applications."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Our pipeline continues to increase and broaden, and the release of our next generation platform and growth engine – the SkyEdge IV for VHTS & NGSO satellites – is gaining strong traction among new and existing customers. As such, we are increasingly optimistic and expect to maintain our strong momentum ahead. For 2022 as a whole, we are tracking ahead of our profitability targets, and we look forward to continuing the growth trend into 2023."

Key Recent Announcements

World-Leading UAV Manufacturer Selects Gilat in Multi-Year, Multimillion-Dollar Strategic Agreement for UAV Terminals

Telefónica Global Solutions Selects Gilat to Extend 4G Cellular Coverage for Mobile Operators in Latin America

Antamina Selects Gilat for Multimillion-Dollar E-Learning Project

Gilat Awarded Over $10M to Power IFC Applications of Tier-1 Global Aerospace System Integrator

Gilat Selected by Sencinet for Petrobras’ Oil and Gas Industry Satellite Connectivity Project

SES and Gilat Extend Global Strategic Cooperation with Orders for GEO VHTS and O3b mPOWER NGSO Constellation

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2022 results and business achievements and participate in a question and answer session:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST

Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553

International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq3-2022

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share.

The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, income tax effect on adjustments and one-time changes of deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's operating income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 167,213 $ 147,947 $ 60,350 $ 49,778 Cost of revenues 108,021 101,376 37,315 32,306 Gross profit 59,192 46,571 23,035 17,472 Research and development expenses, net 25,542 22,884 9,156 7,224 Selling and marketing expenses 15,724 15,827 5,414 5,359 General and administrative expenses 13,325 11,042 4,770 4,104 Impairment of held for sale asset 718 - 279 - Total operating expenses 55,309 49,753 19,619 16,687 Operating income (loss) 3,883 (3,182 ) 3,416 785 Financial expenses, net (2,716 ) (1,458 ) (1,053 ) (701 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,167 (4,640 ) 2,363 84 Taxes on income 1,075 523 243 49 Net income (loss) $ 92 $ (5,163 ) $ 2,120 $ 35 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.00 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earning (loss) per share Basic 56,585,858 56,355,020 56,608,981 56,525,177 Diluted 56,604,854 56,355,020 56,626,283 56,958,250 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 23,035 74 $ 23,109 $ 17,472 96 $ 17,568 Operating expenses 19,619 (879 ) 18,740 16,687 (448 ) 16,239 Operating income 3,416 953 4,369 785 544 1,329 Income before taxes on income 2,363 953 3,316 84 544 628 Net income $ 2,120 911 $ 3,031 $ 35 544 $ 579 Earning per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earning per share Basic 56,608,981 56,608,981 56,525,177 56,525,177 Diluted 56,626,283 56,652,855 56,958,250 57,227,810 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the blended effective tax rate on the adjustments, based on the statutory tax rates applicable to the adjustments. Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 2,120 $ 35 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 74 91 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions - 5 74 96 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 498 398 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 51 50 Impairment of held for sale asset 279 - Other 51 - 879 448 Income tax effect on adjustments (42 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,031 $ 579 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 59,192 230 $ 59,422 $ 46,571 226 $ 46,797 Operating expenses 55,309 (2,394 ) 52,915 49,753 (735 ) 49,018 Operating income (loss) 3,883 2,624 6,507 (3,182 ) 961 (2,221 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,167 2,624 3,791 (4,640 ) 961 (3,679 ) Net income (loss) 92 2,582 2,674 (5,163 ) 961 (4,202 ) Earning (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earning (loss) per share Basic 56,585,858 56,585,858 56,355,020 56,355,020 Diluted 56,604,854 56,659,298 56,355,020 56,355,020 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the blended effective tax rate on the adjustments, based on the statutory tax rates applicable to the adjustments. Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 92 $ (5,163 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 220 211 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 10 15 230 226 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,413 584 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 152 151 Impairment of held for sale asset 718 - Other 111 - 2,394 735 Income tax effect on adjustments (42 ) - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,674 $ (4,202 ) (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 92 $ (5,163 ) $ 2,120 $ 35 Adjustments: Financial expenses, net 2,716 1,458 1,053 701 Taxes on income 1,075 523 243 49 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,633 795 572 489 Impairment of held for sale asset 718 - 279 - Other 111 - 51 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 8,770 7,365 2,978 2,608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,115 $ 4,978 $ 7,296 $ 3,882 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 83,993 $ 83,157 $ 32,366 $ 23,182 Integrated Solutions 45,047 33,540 15,650 14,704 Network Infrastructure and Services 38,173 31,250 12,334 11,892 Total revenues $ 167,213 $ 147,947 $ 60,350 $ 49,778 (1) The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,439 $ 81,859 Short-term deposits - 2,159 Restricted cash 1,425 2,592 Trade receivables, net 51,677 39,161 Contract assets 29,688 26,008 Inventories 33,925 28,432 Other current assets 24,808 14,607 Held for sale asset 3,997 4,587 Total current assets 213,959 199,405 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 12 12 Long- term contract assets 11,149 12,539 Severance pay funds 5,884 6,795 Deferred taxes 15,816 17,551 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,857 4,478 Other long term assets 10,654 10,456 Total long-term assets 47,372 51,831 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 73,312 72,391 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 364 640 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 378,475 $ 367,735 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 24,880 $ 19,776 Accrued expenses 46,207 49,202 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 31,192 24,373 Operating lease liabilities 1,813 1,818 Other current liabilities 15,430 13,339 Total current liabilities 119,522 108,508 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,473 7,292 Long-term advances from customers 1,838 1,209 Operating lease liabilities 1,945 2,283 Other long-term liabilities 127 120 Total long-term liabilities 10,383 10,904 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,711 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 931,500 929,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,836 ) (6,357 ) Accumulated deficit (677,805 ) (677,897 ) Total shareholders' equity 248,570 248,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 378,475 $ 367,735



