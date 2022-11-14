Blockchain in Telecom and Post Services Market Size To Hit USD 5.18 billion at a 42.83% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growth Boost by immutability, decentralization, and transparency can drive its integration

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market , By Applications Service Providers, Digital Services, Organization Size, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is predicted to bolster considerably during the assessment timeframe from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 42.83% to hold a valuation of around USD 5.18 billion by the end of 2030.

Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Overview:

Blockchain is an immensely evolving technology utilized across various industries and applications for its secure transaction process. One industry sector where it has made room for itself is the telecommunication industry, given primarily to the introduction of digitalization. Blockchain provides a selection of advantages, such as better proficiency in new products, decreased operational costs, and reliable customer data tracking. The security offered by utilizing this technology also offers a low rate of fraud and forgery. Telecom geniuses are financing blockchain-associated projects with an effort to offer various value-added services as well as enhance their customer base.

The catalog for prominent participants across the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market includes players such as:

Atos S.E. (France)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Accenture Plc (U.S.)

Bitfury Group (The Netherlands)

Juniper Networks Inc (U.S.)

SAP SE (U.S.)

Earthport Plc (U.K.)

Blockchain Tech Ltd (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Coinbase (U.S.)

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market has recently shown tremendous expansion. The primary parameter boosting the market's growth is the rising utilization during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the investments in experimental frameworks, startups, and prototype security which the technology provides, developments in blockchain technology causing the development of a secure digital platform for payments as well as other transactions, new entrants setting up startups, continuing development of transactional processing devoted to boosting various aspects of blockchain technology for use in post services and telecommunication, and the rise of blockchain technology for several communication-based skills like internet connectivity and phone calls. On the other hand, the high initial price associated with such integration may restrict the performance of the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market.

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market USP Covered

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high initial price associated with such integration may limit the market's growth.

Report Scope:

Market Drivers

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Segment Analysis

Among all the service providers, the application and solution provider segment is predicted to hold the top position across the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market over the review era.

Among all the applications, the payment and transaction segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market over the forecasted era.

Among all the organization sizes, the small and medium enterprises segment is predicted to ensure the top position across the global market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services over the coming years.

Among all the digital services, the digital asset transaction segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services over the assessment era.

Among all the platforms, the Ethereum segment is predicted to hold the top position across the global market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services during the review era.

COVID-19 Impact

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market has been through many unexpected changes during the pandemic, as it caused the implementation of partial or complete lockdowns. On the other hand, with global activities returning to normal, the global market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services is anticipated to demonstrate considerable growth over the coming years.

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Regional Analysis

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is analyzed across five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services over the review era. The central aspect supporting the regional market's growth is the rising technological developments. Furthermore, the presence of well-developed infrastructure is also predicted to influence the regional market's growth over the review era. Moreover, the presence of leading market players and startups is also anticipated to catalyze the growth of the regional market over the coming years. the research reports by MRFR, the region has the U.S. as the leading growth contributor and is predicted to thrive considerably as a healthy CAGR of approximately 58.9% by the end of 2023.

The European regional market for blockchain in telecommunication and post services is anticipated to show substantial growth over the coming years. the report further anticipates the regional market to thrive substantially at a healthy growth rate of approximately 61.5% by the end of 2023. The region has Germany as the prominent growth contributor.

