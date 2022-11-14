Submit Release
Chart Industries Conference Call for Supplemental Information on the Acquisition of Howden

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. will hold a conference call to provide supplemental information regarding the acquisition of Howden on November 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be released prior to the call.

Conference Call

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S., entering conference ID 4986008. Please log-in or dial-in at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast and replay will be available on Chart’s investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

Contacts:

Greg Shewfelt
Vice President Finance, Chart Industries, Inc.
678-865-9141
Greg.shewfelt@chartindustries.com

Joe Brinkman
Chief Financial Officer, Chart Industries, Inc.
952-243-8433
Joe.brinkman@chartindustries.com

Jill Evanko
CEO, Chart Industries, Inc.
630-418-9403
Jill.evanko@chartindustries.com


