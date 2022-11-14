Guident Selected to Provide Autonomous Shuttle Services

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”) has been selected by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) to provide an autonomous shuttle service for a 2.1-mile fixed route with eleven stops within BRiC and connecting to the Boca Raton Tri-Rail station, the most frequented station in South Florida.



The service will utilize an autonomous vehicle integrated with Guident’s Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) located at BRiC. Guident’s patented software solution provides an added layer of safety for autonomous shuttle services by delivering human-in-the-loop supervision to autonomous vehicle fleets.

“We are pleased to have executed a letter of intent (LOI) with Guident to have them provide our autonomous and remotely monitored shuttle service throughout BRiC,” said Michael Perrette, General Manager of CP Group, the owner-operator for BRiC. “Innovation and sustainability are driving forces for our business model. We look forward to partnering with Guident to contribute to these goals and the use of autonomous vehicle technology in the 21st century." Perrette is responsible for overseeing the operations of BRiC’s 123 acres.

BRiC will upgrade its current traditional shuttle service with autonomous electric vehicles bringing transportation innovation to the largest single-office complex in the state of Florida. Designed by the father of brutalism, Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM’s Research and Development facility and is home to the invention of the first personal computer and smartphone. The campus was acquired by CP Group in 2018 with the vision to bring BRiC’s history into the future as an ecosystem for innovation and a science and technology hub.

“We are delighted to have been selected to provide an autonomous and remotely monitored shuttle service for the Boca Raton Innovation Campus. The campus’ historic past and promising future make the perfect fit for our technology,” said Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident Ltd.

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)





The Market

According to Triton Market Research,“the last mile AV autonomous vehicle delivery market is expected to reach $41.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19%." Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for pedestrians, food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.

About Guident

Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency, and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more, please visit www.guident.co.

About BRiC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in the State of Florida at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices, including Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, Canon, and Bluegreen Vacations. To learn more about the campus, visit http://workatbric.com .





Guident Media Contact:

Harald Braun

hbraun@guident.co

561-245-1306



