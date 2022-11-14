Polyethylene Furanoate Market to grow by USD 120.1 Billion with CAGR of 17.8% | Stats by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and the consumer friendly properties of PEF

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for bio-based polymer products across multiple industries like automotive and packaging has been the primary driving factors propelling the market growth on a global scale. Additionally, the consumer as well as environment friendly features of PEF over bio-based PET is expected to stimulate the demand in the future.

PEF is a biobased polymer which is 100% recyclable and is extracted from plants. Various companies are focusing on the production of 100% biobased films, fibers and bottles because of which PEF is gaining traction. It is expected to observe significant growth because it is widely used as a potential substitute for biobased PET because of its better barrier, mechanical and thermal properties. Furthermore, it has superior tensile strength because of which it needs lesser additives than PET. Without affecting any performance of recycled PET, PEF has the potential to be recycled as well as incorporated into PET recycle streams at around 5% of PEF.

Over the recent past, demand for bottles has been increasing significantly because the carbonated soft drink industry is growing rapidly. Although, PET is majorly preferred for the manufacture of bottles globally, yet due to growing environmental concerns, the bottled packaging market is slowly setting its eyes on biobased plastic bottles. Hence, there will be a considerable adoption of PEF regarding bottled packaging applications over the forecasted span.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

Companies profiled in the global POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE market:

Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bottles

Films

Fibers

Others

The POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Major Regions Covered in the POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report include:

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the Global POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE Market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE Market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the Global POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE Market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global POLYETHYLENE FURANOATE Market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

