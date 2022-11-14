Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report 2022-2027 : A $1,158.50 Million Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Research Report 2022-2027

The global infection surveillance solutions market to reach US$ 1,158.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global infection surveillance solutions market reached a value of US$ 514.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,158.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.30% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Overview:

Infection surveillance solutions are protocols utilized to examine preventive measures and recognize infections. They comprise various data, such as the health of employees, surgical information, and real-time medical records of patients, which are extremely valuable for the proper functioning of a healthcare center. They rely on software that can be customized according to the requirements of the healthcare organization for instant identifications, task completion, and comprehensive surveillance. They assist in diagnosing novel bacteria resistant to antibiotics and various infections that spread through the utilization of unsterilized medical equipment. They are effective in preventing the occurrence of various healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), such as ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), surgical site infections (SSI), and skin infections. They keep a detailed track of various infections and diseases while helping healthcare providers reduce the spread of those infections and maintain the health of the patients. They aid in providing quality healthcare to individuals and increasing their recovery rates with appropriate disease management methods. As infection surveillance solutions are used to maintain aseptic environments within the premises, improve efficiency in hygiene maintenance, and restrict the spread of infection-causing microbes, they find extensive applications in hospitals and clinics across the globe.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for infection surveillance solutions in the healthcare industry to prevent the spread of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (UTIs), central line-associated bloodstream infections, and VAP around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the number of surgeries due to the increasing occurrence of chronic and life-threatening diseases. This, coupled with the growing geriatric population across the globe, is positively influencing the market. In addition, governments of various countries are taking measures to make the adoption of infection surveillance solutions mandatory in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and local public health dispensaries to enhance public health. Apart from this, the growing integration of cloud-based bioinformatics solutions for real-time patient monitoring, spontaneous disease recognition, and management of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the rising number of hospitals and nursing homes to provide quality healthcare facilities to individuals is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the functionality of infection surveillance solutions with artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global infection surveillance solutions market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment type and end user.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Centrak Inc. (Halma plc)

• Cerner Corporation

• CKM Healthcare Incorporated

• Ecolab Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Medexter Healthcare

• Perahealth Inc.

• PointClickCare

• Premier Inc.

• Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Service Centers

• Specialty Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How big is the infection surveillance solutions market?

Answer: According to IMARC Group, the market was valued at US$ 514.1 billion in 2021.

2. What is the estimated growth scenario for the infection surveillance solutions market by 2027?

Answer: By 2027, the ablation devices market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1, 158.50 billion.

3. What is the key factor contributing to the growth of the infection surveillance solutions market?

Answer: The ablation devices market is primarily driven by component, deployment type and end user.

4. Who are the major players in the infection surveillance solutions market?

Answer: Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Centrak Inc. (Halma plc), Cerner Corporation, CKM Healthcare Incorporated, Ecolab Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Medexter Healthcare, Perahealth Inc., PointClickCare, Premier Inc. and Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

