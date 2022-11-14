Digital Biomarkers Market Size to Reach USD 8.85 Billion by 2027 | GlobalData Plc

Digital Biomarkers Market

LONDON, UK, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital biomarkers market size reached USD 2.31 billion in 2021, according to the new report by GlobalData Plc. The report examines the digital biomarkers market growth to be driven by the rising geriatric population and increasing risks of chronic diseases. In addition, the increasing investments and funding to develop digital biomarkers, the surging role of digital biomarkers in clinical trials, and rising M&A and partnerships will further boost the adoption of the digital biomarkers market thus resulting in a CAGR of 25.7% during the projected period.

The digital biomarkers market growth is expected to be influenced positively during the forecast period owing to various trends including growing technology innovations and the development of AI-based digital biomarkers. However, some challenges like the challenge to maintain data security and validate biomarkers might hinder the market’s growth during the upcoming years.

Digital Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

• The digital biomarkers market is anticipated to garner a potential growth momentum at a CAGR of 25.7% during the projected period.

• The report identifies the key trends likely to impact the digital biomarkers market growth over the next 12 to 24 months. The analysts have broadly classified these trends into healthcare, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.

• The digital biomarkers industry’s PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis also examines the competitive scenario of the market with detailed insights on the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and rivalry among competitors.

• The prominent digital biomarkers value chain components include a device, device layer, connectivity layer, app layer, and data layer.

• Digital biomarkers can be used to assess the risk of disease, as prognostic, diagnostic, and predictive tools, or to monitor disease progression and response to treatment.

• North America leads the digital biomarkers market in 2021 owing to the increasing use of wearables and mobile apps for activity and disease monitoring. Expanding applications in different therapeutic areas is driving the market’s growth in the US and Canada, resulting in them emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the digital biomarkers market.

• Digital biomarkers span a broad range of diagnostic and prognostic measurements across a range of disease areas but are particularly relevant in cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, mental health, neurological disorders, and respiratory conditions.

• The use of digital biomarkers and connected devices offers a solution to this issue, as they allow a variety of vital signs and other physiological data to be tracked. They even allow patients to participate in trials and be monitored from the comfort of their own homes.

• The top digital biomarkers market players covered in the report are AliveCor, BioBeat, BioTelemetry, Hexoskin, OMRON Corporation, Sensoria, Senseonics, and Roche.

Digital Biomarkers Market Segment Highlights

Digital Biomarkers Market by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Monitoring Digital Biomarkers

• Diagnostics Digital Biomarkers

• Predictive Digital Biomarkers

• Others

Digital Biomarkers Market by Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Wearable Applications

• Mobile Applications

• Portables

Digital Biomarkers Market by Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Neurological and mental health

• Cardiovascular

• Respiratory

• Diabetic

• Others

Digital Biomarkers Market by End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Healthcare companies

• Healthcare providers

• Others

Digital Biomarkers Market by Regional Opportunities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• ROW

