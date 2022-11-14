Dyes and Pigments Market Size USD 65 Billion- Clariant International Ltd, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Dyes and Pigments Market

The global dyes and pigments market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 65 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% By 2023 – 2033.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Dyes and Pigments Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global dyes and pigments market in terms of market segmentation by product, application and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global dyes and pigments market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2023-2033. The market is segmented by application into dyes and pigments. The dyes segment is further segregated into printing inks, textiles, paper, leather, and others. The market is segmented by application into dyes and pigments. The dyes segment is further segregated into printing inks, textiles, paper, leather, and others. Out of these the textiles segment is attributed to garner the highest market share in the forecast period, owing to the huge production of textile fibers. According to recent data, the worldwide production volume of textile fibers rose from 100 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 110 thousand metric ton in 2020. The global dyes and pigments market is estimated to garner a noteworthy revenue by 2033. Recently, there has been a high demand from various application industries, such as textiles, paints & coatings, construction, and plastics of dyes and pigments. This trend is expected to majorly drive the market growth in the assessment period. Additionally, a large portion of producers are actively venturing into enhancing their products by utilizing advanced technologies for the efficient removal of hazardous pollutants during the manufacturing process.Geographically, the global dyes and pigments market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest market share by the end of 2033, on the back of increasing demand of textile fabrics by the growing population and the presence of the major textile manufacturing companies. Also, the export and import value of textile in APAC region along with the employment of population in garment sector are another growth factors of the market.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). The increment in production of high-performance dyes and pigments across various end-use industries is owing to their long lasting characteristics. Thus, the advantages offered by the dyes and pigments and its usability across various industries is expected to propel the demand for dyes and pigments market. Further, the rising environmental awareness among a larger section of population have propelled many manufacturers are focusing on development of bio-based dyes and pigments. Also, the number of initiatives focused on controlling global warming and the impact of climate change, this trend is expected to remain prominent moving forward. Additionally, the burgeoning population is expected to play a prominent role in driving the demand for apparels globally, which is anticipated to propel the demand for dyes and pigments market from the textile sector. Also, the number of initiatives focused on controlling global warming and the impact of climate change, this trend is expected to remain prominent moving forward.Additionally, the burgeoning population is expected to play a prominent role in driving the demand for apparels globally, which is anticipated to propel the demand for dyes and pigments market from the textile sector.However, the frequent changes in regulatory standards along with additional external expenses and stringent government rules is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global dyes and pigments market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dyes and pigments market which includes company profiling of Clariant International Ltd, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Atul Ltd, BASF, Huntsman International LLC, Cabot Corporation, Tronox Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global dyes and pigments market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

