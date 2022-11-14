3D Printing Metal Market Growth Holds Strong |Top Key Players Huawei Technologies Co,Ltd,Cisco System, Inc

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 758.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

3D metal printing is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of metals to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing metal plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/193

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts' strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Binder Jetting is about ten times more cost-effective compared to 3D printing metal processes. Also, the build size achieved by this technology is much large, and the printing of parts doesn’t require any support during the process, allowing the realization of intricate designs.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/193

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/193

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 3D Printing Metal market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 3D Printing Metal market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 3D Printing Metal market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global 3D Printing Metal Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/193

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

bioplastics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market

cloud data back-up recovery market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

light weapons market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

automated breast ultrasound market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automated-breast-ultrasound-market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

virtual cardiology market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-cardiology-market

unmanned composite materials market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-composite-materials-market

spherical graphite market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spherical-graphite-market

iot medical devices market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-medical-devices-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.