Flavored and functional water Market will Revenue to Cross US$ 47820 million by 2028 with CAGR of 6.5%, Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

/EIN News/ -- pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flavored and functional water Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Flavored and functional water belong to the category of beverages that are marketed similar to water. It contains additional elements such as artificial or natural flavors, vitamins and sweeteners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Flavored and Functional Water estimated at US$ 32740 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 47820 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Flavored and functional water markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Flavored and functional water market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Flavored and functional water market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Hint Water,Nestle Water,Herbal Water,PepsiCo,The Coca-Cola Company,Groupe Danone,New York Spring Water,Kraft Foods,Balance Water Company,Sunny Delight Beverage Company

The USA market for Flavored and Functional Water is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Flavored and Functional Water is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Flavored and Functional Water is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Flavored and Functional Water include Hint Water, Nestle Water, Herbal Water, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, New York Spring Water, Kraft Foods and Balance Water Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

This latest report researches the industry structure, sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Flavored and Functional Water manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Flavored and Functional Water market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Flavored and Functional Water market and current trends within the industry.

Flavored and functional water Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Flavored Water

Functional Water

Flavored and Functional Water

Segment by Application

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will understand how the Flavored and Functional Water market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

This report presents an overview of global market for Flavored and Functional Water, sales, revenue and price. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2017 - 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of CAGR through 2028.

This report researches the key producers of Flavored and Functional Water, also provides the sales of main regions and countries. Highlights of the upcoming market potential for Flavored and Functional Water, and key regions/countries of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.

This report focuses on the Flavored and Functional Water sales, revenue, market share and industry ranking of main manufacturers, data from 2017 to 2022. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global Flavored and Functional Water market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

This report analyzes the segments data by type and by application, sales, revenue, and price, from 2017 to 2028. Evaluation and forecast the market size for Flavored and Functional Water sales, projected growth trends, production technology, application and end-user industry.

Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Hint Water, Nestle Water, Herbal Water, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, New York Spring Water, Kraft Foods and Balance Water Company, etc.

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.2.2 Flavored Water

1.2.3 Functional Water

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Share by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.3.2 Hypermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Specialty Stores

1.3.5 Online Channels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Size (2017-2028)

2.1.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Revenue (2017-2028)

2.1.2 Global Flavored and Functional Water Sales (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Sales by Regions (2017-2022)

2.2.2 Global Flavored and Functional Water Revenue by Regions (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Flavored and Functional Water Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Flavored and Functional Water Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.3.2 Global Flavored and Functional Water Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Global Top Flavored and Functional Water Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Flavored and Functional Water Market Dynamics

2.5.1 Flavored and Functional Water Market Trends

2.5.2 Flavored and Functional Water Market Drivers

2.5.3 Flavored and Functional Water Market Challenges

2.5.4 Flavored and Functional Water Market Restraints

And More…

1.To study and analyze the global Flavored and functional water consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Flavored and functional water market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Flavored and functional water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Flavored and functional water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Flavored and functional water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Flavored and functional water market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Flavored and functional water market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Flavored and functional water market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Flavored and functional water market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

