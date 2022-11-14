Missfresh Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (Nasdaq: MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.missfresh.cn/ as well as the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@missfresh.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Missfresh Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422

Email: ir@missfresh.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: missfresh@tpg-ir.com