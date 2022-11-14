Pulp Molding Machine Market Share Expected to Experience Significant Growth USD 806.5 Million by 2028

The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure out the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global pulp molding machine market is expected to grow from USD 612.5 Million in 2020 and to reach USD 806.5 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Molded pulp, also known as moulded fibre, is a recycled paperboard and/or newspaper-based packaging material. Food service trays and beverage carriers, as well as protective packaging, are made of it. Common uses include end caps, trays, plates, bowls, and clamshell containers. For many applications, moulded pulp is less expensive than expanded polystyrene (EPS), vacuum-formed polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), corrugation, and foams. According to the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, moulded pulp is frequently referred to be a sustainable packaging material since it is manufactured from recycled materials and can be recycled after its useful life. This new type of moulded pulp is the best thin-walled product on the market today. The method employs "cure-in-the-mold" technology, which results in moulded pulp products with well-defined edges and smooth surfaces. The product is then trapped in heated forming moulds, which press and densify the moulded goods. They are precisely made and have a plastic-like look. Rather than being dried in a hot oven, the goods are expelled from the heated moulds in their completed form. This kind is commonly used in point-of-purchase packaging and other applications where excellent resolution and aesthetics are critical.

Organic food products that employ pulp and paper packaging materials are projected to boost the market for pulp moulding machines. Pulp moulding machines are commonly used to create pulp packaging goods in a variety of end-use sectors, including food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, and automotive. Furthermore, rising buying power combined with improved living standards is expected to reduce the usage of plastic packaging, particularly for food products, pushing the worldwide pulp moulding machine market sales. A number of developing countries are developing rules and recommendations to reduce the use of plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the entry of e-commerce firms is boosting demand for moulded pulp packaging goods such moulded cartons, trays, end caps, containers, and other things, which is anticipated to boost the pulp moulding machines market by 2028. The coronavirus pandemic is posing several problems to a variety of businesses throughout the world. Food and beverage, as well as the healthcare industry, are big users of pulp moulding machines because they need moulded pulp items including egg trays, fruit trays, food cartons, plates, and cups. The demand for these commodities has been steadily increasing, while the supply of these items has been severely impacted. Because of transportation constraints, the sectors' income dropped in 2020, resulting in a reduction in worldwide moulded pulp machinery usage. Furthermore, high product pricing and the complex operation of moulded pulp machine units may be a barrier in the market for pulp moulding machines.

BeSure Technology, Beston Group, Sodaltech, Guangzhou Nanya Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Inmaco Solutions B.V., Taiwan Pulp Moulding Co., Southern Pulp Machinery Ltd., HGHY Pulp Molding, Acorn Industry Co., Ltd., and DKM Machine Manufacturing Inc. are major contributors to the pulp moulding machines industry.

For instance, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, announced in 2020 that it plans to invest roughly US $64 million in expanding its manufacturing capacity and upgrading its gear at its factories in Europe and the United States.

Huhtamaki said in May 2021 that it will open a new production plant in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, to meet the rising demands of existing and new egg packaging clients in the region. In order to break into the East African market, the firm plans to provide a wide choice of locally made packaging solutions.

Rotary segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the global pulp molding market is segmented into resiprocating and rotary. The rotary segment dominated the global pulp molding market and accounted for 60.7% market share in the year 2020. Both big and small moulded items may be manufactured using rotary pulp moulding machines. These moulding devices are suitable for a variety of applications due to their simple operation and low cost. Furthermore, rotary machines can convert large volumes of waste and recycled paper into moulded pulp products that may be utilised in a variety of sectors. The reciprocating product type sector is expected to develop quickly by 2028. The growing usage of these machines to create high-quality items such as egg trays, fruit trays, electronics goods packaging, dishware, artware, industrial packages, and disposable medical care products is linked to the segment's rise. Reciprocal former, drier, diversion mechanism, and shaping machine make up a reciprocating pulp moulding machine. These devices may be found in a variety of industries, including healthcare, electronics, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Automatic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of machine type, the global pulp molding market is segmented into manual, automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment dominated the global pulp molding market and accounted for 35.3% market share in the year 2020. Without the assistance of a skilled individual or employee, an automated moulding machine may complete certain duties. These machines have an automated dry system, a high mould handling rate, and are simpler to use. Many end-use sectors are needing largely automated equipment that increase their output, thus demand for automatic moulding units is expected to skyrocket. Many pulp molding machine manufacturers are focusing on producing machines that are extremely efficient, smart, and simple to operate.

Regional Segment of Pulp Molding Machine Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global pulp molding machine market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This spike might be tied to the performance usage of biodegradable packaging in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of eco-friendly packaging items in the region. In order to decrease plastic pollution, the European Parliament voted to ban a range of single-use plastics, which is projected to stimulate market development. North America's regional market has been continuously expanding. A rising focus on reducing plastic usage, particularly in the food and beverage industry, is projected to enhance regional growth. As dairy consumption grows, particularly in the United States and Mexico, the need for pulp moulded trays is projected to rise. Central and South America has enormous development potential due to the significant expansion of the food and beverage sector in nations such as Brazil and Argentina. Furthermore, the region's growing e-commerce industry is projected to generate substantial demand for environmentally friendly packaging, boosting market development.

About the report:

The global pulp molding machine market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

