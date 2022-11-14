After-sun Products Market See Incredible Growth 2022-2028 | L'Oréal Group, Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE

After-sun Products Market

After-sun products are used after exposure to sun to provide hydration, cooling, and nourishment.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022

The primary focus of the market is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the After-sun Products Market with corresponding stats, diagrams, and factual information. This includes qualitative and quantitative analysis such as SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. The report profiles key players in the market and offers detailed insight into their product portfolio, manufacturing plants, revenue generation, geographical presence, key developments, and growth strategies. It also offers key insights into market segmentation on regional as well as country level.

Market Dynamics

After-sun products are used after exposure to sun to provide hydration, cooling, and nourishment. It reduces redness of skin and prevents skin peeling due to sun burn. Increasing awareness of health hazards caused due to prolonged sun exposure such as sunburn, skin-tanning, early aging, and skin cancer is driving growth of the after-sun products market. Rising trend of organic and natural personal care products is increasing the demand for after-sun products containing natural components such as aloe vera, fruit extract, and others. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports, natural cosmetics market in Germany grew by 9.2% in 2016 with consumer spending of US$ 1.37 billion in 2016. VLCC Health Care Limited launched sun care summer range including soothing after-sun gel containing red algae gel and sea buckthorn fruit oil in January 2013. The development of new packaging technology and products including after-sun sheet masks and sprays is fueling the growth of after-sun products market. For instance, Empack Spraytech Inc. launched Aloe Continuous Clear Spray containing aloe vera extracts to reduce sunburn pain and moisturize peeling skin in 2015. The availability of other sun care products such as sunscreen is restraining the growth of after-sun products market. According to Canadian Community Health Survey, in Canada, 63% of the population above 18 years old used sunscreen on face and 51% on body for sun protection in 2014.

Drivers

Rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is expected to drive growth of the global After-sun Products market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost associated with medical devices is expected to hinder the global After-sun Products Market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Continuous research and development activities can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global After-sun Products Market.

Impact of COVID-19

Similar to other industries, the healthcare sector too has suffered a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, key market players, hospitals, technology companies, and healthcare providers have adjusted to the change by providing novel solutions. Rise of healthcare automation has offered an innovative solution to patients wherein physicians can provide healthcare advice from remote locations.

There is Multiple Chapter to display the Global After-sun Products Market some of them As Follow

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of After-sun Products, Applications of After-sun Products, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Materials, and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of After-sun Products, Capacity, and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, After-sun Products Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The After-sun Products Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of After-sun Products;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Natural preservative, Chemical preservative, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global After-sun Products;

Chapter 12, After-sun Products Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, After-sun Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

