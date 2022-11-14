Oxygen-Free Copper Market Size is Expected to Increase Significantly USD 47.81 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report studies the market status, competition landscape, share, growth rate, future trends, Key drivers, opportunities and challenges, and sales channels.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the oxygen-free copper market is expected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 47.81 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) copper is a class of wrought high-conductivity copper alloys that have been electrolytically purified to have less than 0.001% oxygen levels. Due to technical improvements and the requirement for pure copper metals and alloys, several grades of oxygen-free copper are utilized in the fabrication of equipment and components in this industry. The excellent electrical and thermal conductivity of oxygen-free copper makes it ideal for applications such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), semiconductors, and superconductors.

The intrinsic properties of elemental copper are brought significantly with such a small amount of additional components. Excellent ductility, electrical and thermal conductivity, high impact strength, strong creep resistance, ease of welding, and low relative volatility under a high vacuum are only a few of these characteristics. Copper cathodes are melted and cast in a reducing atmosphere to produce oxygen-free copper. The purest copper cathodes (A-grade) are used as a starting material.

The oxygen-free copper market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing demand for oxygen-free copper in the electronics & electrical end-use industry. Electronics and electricals is a highly fragmented business that is rapidly growing in response to rising demand from emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil. Copper is a frequently utilized metal in the electronics and electrical products industries for a variety of uses. Various grades of oxygen-free copper are utilized in the fabrication of equipment and components in this industry due to technological improvements and the demand for pure copper metals and alloys. The factor restraining the market growth is the availability of Electrolytic Tough Pitch (ETP) copper as a substitute. Remarkable purity ETP copper is used in signal cable braid shielding and automotive cables. In comparison to oxygen-free copper, it is less expensive. As a result, makers of items in the electronics and electrical industries and other industries where oxygen-free copper is recommended choose ETP copper over oxygen-free copper. Untapped applications of oxygen-free copper across a variety of industries will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the oxygen-free copper market include Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Aviva Metals, RK Copper & Alloy LLP, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Hitachi Metals Neomaterials Ltd., Aurubis AG, ECT-European Copper Tubes Limited, Metrod Holdings Berhad, Zhejiang Libo Holding Group, Pan Pacific Copper Company, Mantos Copper Holding SpA, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd., KME Germany GmbH, and Sam Dong. To meet the growing demand for products, the leading firms extend their product portfolio and presence in emerging markets.

In July 2019, KME stated that it had concluded the agreement inked on March 11, 2019, with ECT-European Copper Tubes Limited to purchase 49% of the firm and reclaim 100 percent share ownership. The acquisition cost $2.24 million at the time of closing.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd., and Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. announced in December 2019 that they had reached a fundamental agreement to update their joint structure for copper operations April 2020.

Copper oxygen-free (Cu-OF) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 52.11% in the year 2020

On the basis of grade, the oxygen-free copper market is segmented as copper oxygen-free electronic (Cu-OFE), copper oxygen-free (Cu-OF). The copper oxygen-free (Cu-OF) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 52.11% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the evolving electronics, growing concerns over environmental pollution. Cu-OF (C10200) is a 99.95% pure copper alloy with a 0.001% oxygen component. Magnetometers, electromagnets, and other superconductors employ it in cutting-edge scientific equipment.

Wire segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.12% in the year 2020

On the basis of product, the oxygen-free copper market is segmented strips, rods, wire, and busbars. The wire segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.12% in 2020. This growth is attributed to its exceptional formability without the need for intermediate anneals during the wire-making process. Acoustic cables must have great electrical signal transmission qualities; hence, different acoustic wires are created with oxygen-free copper wires.

Regional Segment of Pet Care Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the oxygen-free copper market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region held the enormous market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained region owing to rapid socio-economic development in the region. This region is a major opportunity for the electronics and electrical, and other sectors, to grow and demand. India, Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore are important hubs for the manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic goods, which are the key end users of oxygen-free copper in this region. The Asia Pacific region is a expanding market for automobiles, with EVs such as Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) becoming more popular (HEVs).

About the report:

The oxygen-free copper market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion), volume (K Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

