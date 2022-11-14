At a CAGR of around 5.50%, GCC Bancassurance Market to Reached a Value of US$ 3.25 Billion in 2021

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕' the GCC bancassurance market reached a value of US$ 3.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.50% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Bancassurance is an association between the bank and insurance companies that allows the insurance company to sell its products and services to the bank's clientele. The partnership arrangement helps both companies to earn additional revenue and expand their customer base without increasing the sales force.

Thus, bancassurance is witnessing extensive application across the banking, financing, servicing, and insurance (BFSI) sector to enhance product portfolio, reach, and turnover. Currently, it is differentiated into two approaches, namely, integrated and non-integrated. Amongst these, the integrated model is affiliated with the bank, whereas the non-integrated is joined with the official financial service.

𝗚𝗖𝗖 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

Bancassurance is a cost-effective and convenient arrangement and is a one-stop solution for numerous financial requirements, which is one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth in GCC. Additionally, the rising awareness about bancassurance services and the rapidly expanding BFSI sector in the region are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

In line with this, the governments in the region are actively working to provide a regulatory framework for bancassurance activities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, frequent strategic collaborations and partnerships among key players, rapid digitization, and improving socio-economic conditions are other factors accelerating the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Pure Distributor

Exclusive Partnership

Financial Holding

Joint Venture

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

