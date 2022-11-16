Submit Release
Business Reporter: Understanding and harnessing employee ambitions to fill talent gaps

How an internal mobility programme can help employers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ben Slater from Beamery, SVP Marketing talks about how internal hiring can boost employee productivity and loyalty, as well as solve skills shortages. While up until the 1970s, 90 per cent of shortages were filled through promotions and lateral assignments, today the same number is down at one-third. There is, however, a strong case for promoting colleagues to new roles in order to ease the talent acquisition and retention crisis that the Great Resignation and changing work/life balance expectations have caused. Hiring internally can save the business a lot of money by keeping the cost of hiring at a minimum but also reducing the time to fill productively threefold. As the internal candidate has already been working in the organisation, whether they match the corporate culture becomes less of a risk too.

Employees today are embracing the exploration of development opportunities from learning, human connections like mentoring, and hands-on experience from gigs and projects. Beamery Grow provides an intelligent career journey for employees. Organizations are able to build an agile workforce, redeploy skills on-demand, and create frictionless internal sourcing that brings talent teams together to retain top performers. Shift the employee, manager and employer relationship from transactional to symbiotic. Empower your managers to support employees to discover and gain relevant skills, experiences and connections that move their career forward. In return, capture real-time skills data and insights into workforce composition and employee aspirations

With the total number of skills required for a job increasing by 6 per cent annually, upskilling needs to be an integral part of any talent management programme. Offering these learning opportunities to employees that have already added value to the organisation can improve retention rates considerably in times of high staff turnover and volatility.

To learn more about how mapping out the skills and ambitions of your talent can help you retain it, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Beamery

Beamery’s Talent Lifecycle Management platform allows enterprises to create more human experiences for all talent, and unlock the skills and potential of their global workforce. We help organizations identify and acquire top talent, move the needle on DE&I, close key skill gaps and retain top performers.

www.beamery.com

