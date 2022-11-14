Aromatherapy Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 4.4 Billion and is expected to Undergo a CAGR of 12.10 by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand and Opportunities

The aromatherapy has proven to reduce stress reduction, depression, and anxiety. Moreover, the other applications of aromatherapy includes treating respiratory issues, treat nervous disorder, cardiovascular disorders and gastrointestinal infections along with its role in preventing motion sickness, weight management and in maintaining proper liver and gallbladder functions

The global Aromatherapy Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “topical” accounts for the largest mode of the delivery segment in the aromatherapy market within the forecasted period owing to the surging preference for the topical application of aromatherapy oils for various skin-related problems. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Aromatherapy basically uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds (which are extracted from plants and are even processed naturally to form organic products) to improve physical and psychological well-being. It is becoming more popular in households for mood enhancement, relaxation, and sleep, as well as cold and flu treatment and pain alleviation. Aromatherapy is a treatment for a variety of ailments, including cardiovascular illness, anxiety, sleeplessness, wound healing, and skin issues. Aromas and aromatic oils are used for their therapeutic effects. Aromatherapy is also an alternative medicine treatment for skin issues, pain management, insomnia, cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, digestive issues, cold and cough, immune system functioning, anxiety, and wound healing.

Surging utilization of aromatherapy for the health-related benefits, such as to cure headaches, depression, anxiety, migraines and other issues including respiratory issues, nervous disorders, liver and gallbladder functions, cardiovascular disorders and gastrointestinal infections has been triggering the demand of the aromatherapy across the globe. The market is expected to see huge growth in coming years owing to the high adoption of aromatherapy. With increasing usage, there has been rising awareness about its benefits, which will propel the market’s growth and will aid in the immense expansion of the market across various regions.

Competitive Landscape

The Aromatherapy Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Air Aroma, (Australia),

Frontier Co-op (U.S),

doTERRA (U.S),

Eden Gardens, (India),

Frontier Co-op., (U.S),Hubmar, (U.S),

Isagenix Worldwide Inc., (U.S),

Mountain Rose Herbs, (U.S),

NuSkin., (U.S),

FLORIHANA (France),

PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS, (U.S),

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC., (U.S),

Stadler Form (Switzerland) and

Young Living Essential Oils

Recent Development

On August 25, 2020, Young Living, the world's biggest producer of essential oils, introduced a number of new goods and product lines. It comprises essential oils as well as other health-related items. A new skincare line, enhancements to the Savvy Minerals cosmetics line, stunning diffusers, new essential oil mixes, and an innovative essential oil-infused wearable ring are among the highlights of the event. The new Young Living products assist in three areas: home, family and self-care.

Key Market Segments Covered in Aromatherapy Industry Research

By Product Type

Consumables

Equipment

By Mode of Delivery

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

By Application

Relaxation

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin and Hair Care

Cold and Cough

By Distribution Channel

Direct-To-Customer

B2B

By End-User

Home Use

Spa and Wellness Centres

Hospitals and Clinics

Yoga and Meditation Centers

Key Industry Drivers:

Aromatherapy Provides Various Health Benefits

The aromatherapy has proven to reduce stress reduction, depression, and anxiety . Moreover, the other applications of aromatherapy includes treating respiratory issues, treat nervous disorder, cardiovascular disorders and gastrointestinal infections along with its role in preventing motion sickness, weight management and in maintaining proper liver and gallbladder functions. The high usage of the aromatherapy for various heath related benefits is the most significant factor that is expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the rising awareness amongst the population about these alternative treatments also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The rapid growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the ease of buying and availability of a wide range of products, are also projected to cushion the growth of the market. Moreover, the various product development and innovation strategies coupled with the growing number of initiatives in order to expand their geographic presence by market players are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The increasing consumer preference toward natural products and changing trends in healing therapies which will further expand the aromatherapy market's growth rate in the future.

Aromatherapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the aromatherapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the aromatherapy market because of the presence of a well-established healthcare system, rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of alternative therapies coupled with the high healthcare spending in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in the prevalence of various disorders along with the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

