3D Cell Culture Market stands at revenue of US$ 1.15 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 9.8% to hit worth of US$ 2.67 Bn during forecast period of 2022-31 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries Seeing Rapid Adoption of 3D Cell Culture for Drug Discovery. Alarming rate of cancers worldwide and approval of the use of 3D cell culture by government bodies are major factors driving market expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D cell culture market is anticipated to account for a growth rate of around 9.8% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global market is expected to account for around US$ 1.15 Bn in 2022 and attain a valuation of US$ 2.67 Bn by 2031. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, the global 3D cell culture market accounted for a CAGR of 4.8% in 2021. During the historical period of 2016 to 2021, the 3D cell culture market expanded at a CAGR of 7.1%. According to the studies conducted by Future Market Insights, the comparative analysis along with the market growth rate of the global 3D cell culture market is expected to show a negative BPS growth in the H1-2022 outlook as compared to H1-2022 projected period by 10 BPS, However, a positive BPS growth is expected in H1-2022 over H1- 2021 duration with 02 Basis Point Share (BPS).



The global 3D cell culture market observes a drop in the BPS values owned to its disadvantage as compared to surface 2D cultures throughout the mass transfer process, thus making it a time-consuming and cost-incurring factor for manufacturers. Conversely, there is present, a phenomenal surge in the BPS value by 02 points indicating a positive market outlook. The rise in the BPS values is associated with the adoption of innovative cell culture devices for more predictive 3D models, thus promoting cost reduction, and limiting production times. The market is attributed to changes according to drug development and regulatory imposition, on the basis of the macro and industry-based dynamics.

Prominent development in the market incorporates scaffold-free 3D systems for stem-cell-derived therapies. 3D cell culture is known to create an artificial environment for the growth of cells in order to study their behavior in response to their given environment. 3D cell culture is expected to be defined as the culture of living cells that form a three-dimensional structure and mimic a tissue or an organ. 3D cell culture is excessively used for its convenience and innovative features in comparison to other cell culture methods. 3D cell culture is considered to be scaffold-free or scaffold-based 3D cell culture. Scaffolds are responsible for providing support to the cells. Surging focus on discovering alternatives in order to test animals, expanding focus on customized therapy, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing availability of research funding are all driving this market forward.

Key Takeaways

3D cell culture is known as a suitable alternative in translational and regenerative medicine since it represents a new, advanced, and robust platform for the investigation of complex biological procedures. 3D cell culture is projected to extend to various sectors of scientific research.

Some improvements have taken place in tissue divergence and cell cohesion segments within the 3D cell culture market. These products are drastically becoming more popular and comprise more applications specifically in the early stages of drug development and other research & innovation.

Researchers utilize this technology to create physiologically comparable cell cultures that aid in drug development and discovery. The persistent desire to improve efficiency in pharmaceutical R&D is also anticipated to promote the adoption of 3D cell culture products.

A rising focus on exploring options for animal testing is anticipated to bolster market expansion. This is attributed to several regulatory bodies that have increased efforts to replace, reduce, and refine animals used in tests, as well as to provide rehabilitation for those animals. Non-animal models efficiently convert toxicological and pharmacology data to humans and are also predicted to support demand for alternatives to animal testing.

Key researchers in the 3D cell culture market are going through tests to advance and create better options for cultivating cells and 3D cell culture provides a vast variety of advantages, including improved information and the ability to perform more effective research.





Key Players:

3D Biotek LLC

Advanced Biomatrix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Merck & Co. Inc.

BiomimX SRL

CN Bio Innovations

Hurel Corporation

InSphero AG

MIMETAS BV

More Insights into the 3D Cell Culture Market

The Chinese market is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities owing to government support and strategic initiatives. China is expected to put greater emphasis on technology improvements in order to cater to the large patient base.

Key Segments of 3D Cell Culture Industry Survey

3D Cell Culture Market by Product:

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Culture

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture Market by Application:

Drug Discovery

Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Methods

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Technology

Others





3D Cell Culture Market by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospital Laboratories

Academic Research and Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

