Hauslane incorporates serious suction power and aesthetic appeal in new Convertible Island Range Hood

Designed with tempered glass and stainless-steel, the IS-200 is suited for a variety of kitchen designs

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) November 14, 2022

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, introduces the IS-200 Convertible Island Range Hood, available in both 30-inch and 36-inch configurations. With a tempered glass canopy and a sleek, stainless-steel chimney, the range hood provides an elegant design aesthetic suited for a wide variety of kitchen designs. Its powerful motor and three speed settings equip home chefs to effortlessly extract fumes from heavy duty cooking, from sautéing to deep-frying, while finding the perfect balance of performance and noise levels.

"We see more homeowners who want to customize their kitchen to better reflect their needs and style," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "The IS-200 was designed with that in mind. Its unique, curved tempered glass brings design sophistication in the kitchen, while its strong suction power provides the home chef with the freedom to experiment knowing the range hood can handle any job."

The elegant aesthetic of Hauslane's newest range hood elevates any kitchen with an island configuration. Hauslane has incorporated control buttons at the front of the hood, making it an easier reach during usage. With an effortless assembly process, the IS-200 was made for convenience from start to finish.

Additional Features



Charcoal filters to recirculate air, removing grease particles

Delayed auto shut-off function to ensure lingering fumes are eliminated

Dishwasher-safe baffle filters

To learn more about Hauslane and its products, visit Hauslane.com.

About Hauslane

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air quality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

