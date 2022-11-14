This Langkawi rainforest resort is a hidden gem for a luxurious tranquil getaway

Do you feel that traveling and having a vacation is not as relaxing as it used to be?

If the typical noise and annoyances of resorts bother you - or you are looking for a truly relaxing getaway, then you need to discover the two resorts of Ambong Ambong. This Langkawi resort might be the one you have been looking for.

In case you are unfamiliar with the location, Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark is located in the far north-western corner of peninsular Malaysia.

Located on one of the 99 islands of Langkawi, Malaysia, Ambong Ambong consists of two resorts catering to different types of travelers seeking peace, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Surrounded by turquoise waters and home to some of the world's most beautiful waterfalls and forest valleys, Langkawi is breathtakingly beautiful.

Ambong Rainforest Retreat is ideal for those who desire complete relaxation without the noise and usual distractions of beach resorts. The resort is located in the middle of the Langkawi rainforest, within walking distance of many points of interest. The resort feels secluded without being isolated. Besides large villas with beautiful views, the resort offers a variety of experiences to relax your body and mind - including yoga, spa treatments, and peaceful natural surroundings. Ambong Rainforest Retreat is an adults-only resort. For families, Ambong Pool Villas offer a luxurious alternative.

Ambong Pool Villas shares its location with Ambong Rainforest Retreat, offering a slightly different take on relaxation. The new resort is family-friendly and built in a modern style, equipped with all the luxuries you would expect from a high-end resort. The large villas feature private pools, spacious interiors, modern facilities, and beautiful views. Guests can choose between sunset and sunrise-facing villas.

Both resorts share the same dining and culinary experiences. The food at Ambong Ambong is remarkable. Menus offer flavors by Malay, Nyonya, and Thai cuisine, made from fresh local ingredients as much as possible. Much of the produce is sourced fresh from the farm that belongs to the resorts. A selection of Western classics and vegetarian dishes are also available.

For those who enjoy pampering their body and soul, a variety of high-quality massage and spa treatments are available. For yoga and meditation enthusiasts, there are complimentary group yoga sessions every Saturday. Asides from this, private yoga and singing bowl meditation sessions are available.

Ambong Ambong is sustainable to its core. Sustainability efforts are present in every operational detail, ensuring minimal environmental impact. The company has a zero single use plastic policy.

