Immune health supplement Market Size to Grow at 10.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period of 2022-2030 | Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immune health supplement Market will clock US$ 130.4 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Immune health supplement Market.

Growth Drivers

People around the world have become more conscious of their immune health and quality of life. The aging population and growing awareness of adult individuals to boost the body's immunity are increasing the demand for immune health supplements that support the growth of the market. There is growing interest among diabetics in taking supplements to strengthen their immune systems, which can be of great value in fighting infections.

The global immune health supplements market has been analyzed from five perspectives:

Product

Application

Form

Distribution Channel

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation'

Based on product, the global immune health supplements market is subdivided into,

Probiotic Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Vitamin And Mineral Supplements

The herbal supplements segment is predicted to witness a CAGR at some stage in the forecast period. High customers demand to use herbal supplements over nutraceuticals to beautify the body's immune fitness with no aspect results is driving the segment. Besides the upward push withinside the vegan population is likewise expected to force the section over the forecast years.

Excerpts from ‘By Form Segmentation'

The global immune health supplements market has been divided into

Capsules

Gel

Softgel

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

The softgel capsule segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth has been attributed to the ease of administration that gels provide for consuming vitamins and minerals.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global immune health supplements market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in per capita income and consumer base in Asian countries such as China, India and South Korea is expected to drive demand for immune health supplements in these regions in the projected year. Increased awareness and spending are also the main factors behind the region's fastest growth over the projected years.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global immune health supplement market are,

Herbalife Nutrition Of America Inc.

Unilever

Boehringer Ingelheim

Danone

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Glaxosmithkline Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Sanofi

Nestlè And Among Others

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Probiotic Supplements Herbal Supplements Vitamin and Mineral Supplements Vitamin C Supplements Vitamin D Supplements Vitamin B complex Supplements Multivitamins Selenium Supplements Zinc Supplements Others Others GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gut Health Hair Growth Respiratory tract infection Others GLOBAL IMMUNE HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORM Capsules Gel Softgel Tablets Powder Liquid Others

