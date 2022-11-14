Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size to Hit $7.0 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, increase in government initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing demand for medical devices, surgical instruments, and other healthcare equipment across the globe are fuelling the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

List of Key Players in Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V.(Netherlands) Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US) The Sherwin-Williams Company (US) BASF (Germany) PPG Industries Inc. (US) Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan) RPM International Inc. (US) Koninklijke DSM N.V.(Netherlands) Sika AG (Switzerland) Lanxess AG (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Driver: The market is driven by the escalating demand for antimicrobial coatings in the healthcare and medical industries. Restraint: Antimicrobial coatings are expensive, and skilled labor is scarce. Opportunities: Antimicrobial coatings used in innovative applications Challenges: Nanoparticle toxicity is a source of concern.

Key Findings of the Study:

Silver to hold the largest market share in type segment during market forecast period. Medical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share in 2021 in application segment North America accounted for the largest share of Antimicrobial coatings Market in 2021

Silver to hold the largest market share in type segment during market forecast period.

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E. coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface. These all factors drove the demand for silver type of antimicrobial coatings.

Medical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share in 2021 in application segment

In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings. Similarly, to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds, and healthcare instruments. Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.

North America accounted for the largest share of Antimicrobial coatings Market in 2021

North America is also estimated to be the largest market for Antimicrobial coatings Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand for antimicrobial coatings from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes causing HAIs and COVID19. Also, due to stringent rules and regulations regarding indoor air quality, HVAC system producers are using antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to maintain the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mold and bacteria.

