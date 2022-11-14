Gate.io Debuts GateTR at Istanbul Blockchain Week 2022, Accelerating Global Expansion

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io is attending Istanbul Blockchain Week (IBW) from November 14 to 17 in Istanbul, Turkey. IBW 2022 is Turkey's most anticipated blockchain event, expected to host thousands of attendees and dozens of industry executives, leaders, and developers. At the event, Gate.io is set to debut its new Turkey-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, GateTR, during its keynote speech. The new platform will showcase its ecosystem at the Gate.io booth and host an NFT airdrop campaign.

Gate.io's first regional crypto exchange - GateTR

Developed by the Gate.io crypto exchange team over the past six months, GateTR is a new exchange platform designed to offer a seamless, ultra-fast, and user-friendly crypto trading experience tailored to Turkey's crypto market. The exchange will be accessible through a dedicated website and mobile iOS and Android apps.

On GateTR, users can trade cryptocurrency, buy or sell using Turkish Lira (TRY), and withdraw to local bank accounts. Moreover, users can transfer between their Gate.io accounts and GateTR free of charge, and the exchange will share the same crypto listing policy as Gate.io to the furthest extent available in Turkey.

At Launch, GateTR will offer spot trading but will later expand to other products and services. In addition, a 24/7 customer support team has been established to support local users and will activate a live telephone support line soon. And, In Q1 2023, GateTR will announce new collaborations to bring crypto into people's daily lives, connecting crypto payments with areas such as transportation, travel, shopping, and more.

Gate Turkey's commitment to regulatory compliance

Gate.io Group, to which Gate.io and Gate Turkey are belonging, is fully committed to meeting regulators' expectations. This has been a core focus of its global expansion strategy, which involves strict compliance with data privacy and digital asset regulations and AML/CTF controls. Notably, Gate.io Group has received licensing and registration in several major crypto regions this year, such as Malta, USA, Lithuania, Dubai, and more.

Gate.io's keynote, booth, and special events

During IBW 2022, Gate.io will engage with attendees and partners at an exhibition booth and host a special afterparty event with a free NFT airdrop. Additionally, the Founder and CEO of Gate.io, Dr. Lin Han, will deliver the keynote alongside Kafkas Sonmez, Head of Gate Turkey. The keynote will cover Gate.io's commitments to the Turkish crypto industry, an intro to the Gate.io ecosystem, the reveal of GateTR, Gate.io's regulatory compliance actions, and more.

Promoting Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

As the first mainstream cryptocurrency exchange to implement third-party certified and publicly verifiable Proof of Reserves audits, Gate.io recently released its Merkle Tree audit solution on the open-source platform GitHub. In addition, Gate.io is welcoming other crypto platforms to employ its open-source solution to improve transparency and trust with users across the industry in Turkey and worldwide.

