China - How to decipher the "all red" Rubik's Cube

Mark Carney attending the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on November 2, 2022

As Chinese & U.S financial leaders unite in their condemnation of Western news propaganda, how should Western businesses go about forging Chinese partnerships?

In a world of automated trading, models & benchmarks define tactical execution of buy/sells, trust is both axiomatic, & a pre-requisite. But trust can't be blind, investors must know this data first.” — Keiren Harris, founder of marketdata.guru