China - How to decipher the "all red" Rubik's Cube
As Chinese & U.S financial leaders unite in their condemnation of Western news propaganda, how should Western businesses go about forging Chinese partnerships?
In a world of automated trading, models & benchmarks define tactical execution of buy/sells, trust is both axiomatic, & a pre-requisite. But trust can't be blind, investors must know this data first.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of the Hong Kong city skyline, this month saw a top Chinese regulator urge investors to avoid foreign news. The advice was made by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission at a summit of global bankers, in comments that received endorsement from two senior banking executives.
— Keiren Harris, founder of marketdata.guru
This was substantiated further in a later panel discussion, UBS chairman Colm Kelleher backed Fang's comments, saying "Like Vice Chairman Fang said we're not reading the American press, we all buy the story," he said.
With an ever increasing amount of voices, offering insight through both decentralised and state owned forums (although it’s sometimes hard to distinguish which is which!), more and more people and market and business leaders are looking towards independent and data driven metrics to not only inform, but quantify and better validate their stance in the market.
A recent snapshot by market & consumer data provider Statista (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1235448/worldwide-data-driven-decision-making-organizations-by-country/), shows data-driven decision-making in organisations worldwide as of 2020, by country to further validate this trend. Even looking back as far as 2 years ago, G7 countries the U.S, U.K and Germany, all averaged between 70-75% of businesses relying on data.
An interesting piece in Forbes in recent weeks written by the CEO of Everest Group, a leading research firm based out of the U.S, found that whilst the most effective decision making in business is based on confidence in a conviction, “…good executives are rigorous in examining what they believe and holding data up to those beliefs, looking for either data to support the conviction or to refute or weaken the conviction.”
We spoke in length with Keiren Harris the founder of www.marketdata.guru - an independent Financial Market's research company - who said "Data drives all decisions especially investing, and the whole ‘rubbish in, rubbish out’ mantra takes on a whole new meaning when tens of millions of dollars are at stake. Investors now want, are even obligated, to understand the attributes of the data they are using, its quality, and provenance, especially in markets which lack 100% coverage. In a world of automated trading where models and benchmarks define strategic and tactical execution of buy/sells, trust is both axiomatic, and a pre-requisite. But that trust cannot be blind, the investor needs to know his data first."
So when considering Chinese markets - and often coming at it with differing sources of commentary and wavering convictions - a supporting foundation of data-driven decision-making seems like the only reliable and consistent source.
Which brings us to CTD Indices and its’ now broad range of China focused commodity and equity focused indices. Paul Hsu CEO said “CTD Indices was setup to provide a transparent view on the world’s second largest economy, using real transactions and open interest. The indices polarise the transactions into a single reference point that can be used for reference and benchmarking.
CTD Indices has a proven track record for capitalising on its China focused economic expertise as the calculation agent for world’s first national soybean index (SAFRAS CTDI National Brazil Soybean Index).
With China being the largest importer of Soybeans and Brazil the now largest exporter, the collaboration between CTD Indices and CMA Safras & Mercado was perhaps an obvious one. Focusing on bringing together pricing from 37 different cities in Brazil, the index is highly representative of Brazil as a whole.
CTD Indices has since gone on to create more thought-provoking indices to tap into China’s dominance of the Lithium and Electric Vehicle market by producing the China Lithium Mining Index & China TESLSA Supply Chain Index.
But CTD Indices is not stopping here, now focusing on creating bespoke indices for other interested parties. CTD Indices said “The partnerships with SAFRAS & Mercado and TradeFlow Capital Management has opened up opportunities to explore more bespoke indices that link to global trade flow and ESG related themes.
For more information on CTD Indices https://www.ctdindices.com/
Paul Hsu
CTD Indices
phsu@ctdindices.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn