Visitors to Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between 11 - 13 November must take the initiative to report and undergo nucleic acid testing for three consecutive days

MACAU, November 14 - Based on the epidemic notice of Zhuhai City of Guangdong Province, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre calls on individuals who have been to Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between 11 and 13 November to undergo “three tests in three days”.

To identify any potential infected persons and reduce the risk of viral transmission in the community, anyone who have been to Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre (including taking the escalator to Basement Floor 1 and 2 of the shopping centre after crossing the Gongbei Port) between 11 and 13 November must take the initiative to report, and from the day of report, undergo nucleic acid test for three consecutive days (once daily, three tests in total), with each test separated by at least 12 hours. Those who have participated in other NAT drives (including NAT performed in Zhuhai) do not need to join this test again on the same day.

Report and appointment for free NAT can be made in three ways:

By scanning the QR code attached:

2. By entering the following link (test result not valid for border crossing):

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1.False or concealed reporting shall be subject to legal liabilities

2.Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

3.Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, one must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

4. Seek medical attention timely if feeling unwell

The individuals concerned should strengthen self-monitoring of health, and seek medical attention right away if feeling unwell.