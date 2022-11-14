CE to deliver 2023 Policy Address tomorrow

MACAU, November 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2023 tomorrow at the Legislative Assembly.

The session will be held at 3pm. It will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5pm, when Mr Ho will answer questions from the press.

On Wednesday (16 November), at 3pm, Mr Ho will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can watch and hear the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the website of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.gce.gov.mo); the website of the Legislative Assembly (www.al.gov.mo); the website of the Government Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo); via the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.youtube.com/c/gcegovmo) and of the Government Information Bureau (www.youtube.com/macaogcs); and via the Government Information Bureau’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

Users of portable devices may watch the live sessions via “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office, or through “MSAR News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau.

The 2023 Policy Address is to be issued in Chinese and Portuguese. Hard copies of Policy Address will be available, once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, at the following locations: the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau; the Government Information Bureau; the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo; the Government Printing Bureau; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; the Macao Central Library; and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

The Policy Address will be available for download from the Government portal; the website of the Chief Executive’s Office; that of the Government Information Bureau; or via the dedicated Policy Address website www.policyaddress.gov.mo.

The Government’s five policy secretaries and their subordinates will present their 2023 policy guidelines to the Legislative Assembly on the following dates:

Secretary for Administration and Justice: 21 November;

Secretary for Economy and Finance: 23 November;

Secretary for Security: 25 November;

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture: 28 November, and;

Secretary for Transport and Public Works: 30 November.