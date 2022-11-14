Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the non-animal alternatives testing market share is predicted to reach a value $15.69 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% since 2015. The global non-animal alternatives testing market size is expected to grow from $15.69 million in 2020 to $23.15 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.1%. The global non-animal alternatives testing market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 and reach $40.69 billion in 2030. Alternative animal testing technologies are increasingly adopted by the end-use industries due to the pressure from animal rights organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), and Cruelty-Free International to treat animals ethically.

Key Trends In The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market

The use of 3D-printed organs is another important trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market. 3D-printed organs involve a fusion between tissue engineering and 3D printing. The 3D-printing techniques are used to create tissue-like structures from biomaterials and cells which are then cultured in a microfluidic system. These have the potential to test drugs on human tissues grown in 3D structures bioprinted with materials compatible with the in-vitro conditions. With these organs, the researchers can test drugs and therapies in the human body without animal testing. For instance, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s researchers constructed miniature lungs and colons using 3D printers to create pinhead-sized replicas of human organs to test drugs for COVID-19.

Overview Of The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market

The non-animal alternatives testing market report consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve testing on animals to determine the safety and efficacy of products and ingredients used in any industry sector. Non-animal alternative testing technologies include: in-vitro human cell and tissue cultures, organs-on-chips (OOCs), computer simulations and modelling (silico models), 3D bio-printing of tissues, and synthetic skin substitutes as well as studies with human volunteers. These technologies replace animal testing in end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides, food, and others.

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, Omics Technology, Other Technologies

• By Method: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-vivo

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, Food Industry

• By Geography: The global non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as MatTek Corporation, Cyprotex, Emulate Inc, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories

The market report analyzes non-animal alternatives testing global market size, non-animal alternatives testing global market growth drivers, non-animal alternatives testing global market segments, non-animal alternatives testing global market major players, non-animal alternatives testing global market growth across geographies, and non-animal alternatives testing global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

