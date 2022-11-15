The Nanotechnology World Association Launches its Quarterly World Magazine

Nanotechnology World Magazine - November 2022

SINGAPORE, November 15, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Nanotechnology World Association (NWA) has announced the launch of the first edition of its Nanotechnology World Magazine , a new quarterly publication for the global nanotechnology industry.The theme of the first issue, to be published on November 24, 2022, will be "Nanotech Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry" and will feature articles from industry and academia, as well as related business and investment news."The launch of this magazine is another step towards our mission to promote the adoption of nanotechnology solutions globally in all sectors of society," said Marine Le Bouar, CEO of the NWA. "Our members had asked for such a global industry publication, and I am proud to say that we have responded to their request" she added.This quarterly magazine is a natural addition for NWA who, since its inception 10 years ago, has been providing information on the latest breakthroughs and trends, while acting as a hub that connects entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, technology providers, start-ups, public institutions and nanotechnology users. The magazine will meet the needs of professionals in the private, public, academic and research sectors.About NWAThe NWA is the trade association representing the international nanotechnology community and has become the largest global network of its kind worldwide. The NWA provides a suite of tools and services through which people in the nanotechnology sector can interact with each other. Through events, a marketplace, news, business insights and many other services, the NWA leverages the power of its 150,000 professional and organizational members who lead nanotechnology research, development, manufacturing and commercialization worldwide. Over the past decade, the NWA has published thousands of articles from the community.For more info, please visit nanotechnologyworld.org Contact:communications@nanotechnologyworld.org

