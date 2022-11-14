Low Iron Glass Market Share Worth US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Low Iron Glass Market size is expected to reach US$6.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from low-iron silica sand with very low amounts of ferric oxide content. It is ideally used in applications that require high-clarity glass, extra-clear glass, optically-clear glass and light transmittance glass. Hence it is often used in various applications such as solar panels, aquariums, display cover glass, smart glass/touchscreen displays, furniture, architectural applications and more. The preference for low iron glass has been rapidly increasing owing to its wide range of benefits such as excellent neutrality, high transparency, clarity, high light, solar heat transmittance and more; in comparison to other types of standard glass. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Low Iron Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the low iron glass market, owing to the building and construction industry in the region. The growing urbanization coupled with the increasing population is the major factor for expanding the building and construction industry in APAC.

2. Several industrial applications, particularly applications involving solar panels, aquariums, display cover glass, lighting, photovoltaic, and more, employ low iron glass, owing to its wide range of properties such as excellent transparency, high light transmission, excellent clarity, and brightness.

3. An increase in new building and construction projects across multiple countries worldwide, increases the demand for low iron glass, due to its superior clarity and higher light transmission properties. This estimates an acceleration in the low-iron glass market during the forecast period.

4. Moreover, the growing need from various end-use industries, where an unrestricted view is essential, is boosting the demand for low iron glass as they are highly transparent, clear, and offer excellent light transmission when compared to standard glass.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The float glass segment held the largest share in the low iron glass market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by revenue during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Float glass is super smooth and distortion-free. It has natural greenish hue with a translucent nature.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the low iron glass market in 2021 up to 53.9% by revenue. The industries such as residential construction, commercial construction, electrical & electronics, energy, and others are the booming sectors of the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of such sectors is accelerating demand for low iron glass, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.

3. The above 500 micrometers segment held the largest share in the low iron glass market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by revenue during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Silica sand having a granule size of more than 500 microns is made by hot acid treatment and by removal of impurities that affects the transparency of the sand.

4. The architectural segment held the largest share in the low iron glass market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by revenue during the forecast period 2022-2027. Low iron glass has architectural applications where it is used in exteriors and some parts of the interiors of buildings.

5. The building and construction segment held the largest share of 66% in the low iron glass market in 2021. Low iron glass is used in the building and construction sector for making protective windows for residential units while in commercial buildings it is used in protective transparent glass doors and in building exteriors.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Low Iron Glass Industry are -

1. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

2. AGC Inc.

3. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

4. Vitro

5. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.



