Global Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the transit and ground passenger transport market share is predicted to reach a value $265,480.0 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.6% since 2015. The global transit and ground passenger transport market growth is expected to increase from $265,480.0 million in 2020 to $649,153.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 19.6%. The global transit and ground passenger transport market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 and reach $934,134.9 million in 2030. Going forward, the increasing global population will drive the transit and ground passenger transport market.

Key Trends In The Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market

Advancements in public transport are increasing demand for the passengers for transit and ground passenger transport market. Because of the pandemic, people using public transport experienced a steep decline. People using public transport such as buses, subways, and trains could help in economic recovery. For instance, according to the American Public Transportation Association, in 2019, the number of people using public transportation is 9.9 billion trips and in 2020, bus ridership experienced a decline of almost 90% and this had also impacted the economy. Therefore, Latest advances such as air purification solutions for public transport are being made by the companies. For example, in April 2021, Thermo king, US based sustainable transport temperature control solutions had launched an air purification system for public buses that help Americans travel safer and healthier. Thermo King’s Air Purification Solution has been tested independently and had proven to be 98% effective in deactivating certain viruses, including COVID-19.

Overview Of The Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market

The transit and ground passenger transport global market consists of sales of transit and ground passenger transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation. The transit and ground passenger transport global market includes commuter rail and public bus services; taxi and limousine services; school and employee bus services; charter bus services and other transit and ground passenger transportation.

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Segmentation

• By Type: Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport

• By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global transit and ground passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Uber, Daimler AG, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport International Holdings Limited , Transport for London (TFL), Duetsche Bahn AG, FirstGroup PLC

