Polyester Staple Fiber Market Trends, Top Companies Analysis, Size, Growth Drivers and Revenue Forecast by 2022-2027

Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size

The growing real estate segment and the shifting preferences towards luxury furniture are among the key factors driving the polyester staple fiber market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global polyester staple fiber market reached a value of US$ 22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027.

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

What is polyester staple fiber?

Polyester staple fiber represents a synthetic man-made fiber that is derived via polymerization of mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). It is available in both solid and hollow product variants. These polyester staple fiber categories are lightweight, have an extensive range of colors, and are resistant to light. They can even withstand extreme climatic conditions and are incredibly durable. Consequently, polyester staple fiber products find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as automotive, home furnishing, apparel, filtration, etc.

Polyester Staple Fiber Market Trends:

The growing real estate segment and the shifting preferences towards luxury furniture are among the key factors driving the polyester staple fiber market. Additionally, the increasing construction activities across the globe and the elevating utilization of the product in concrete to fill up cracks and improve the overall quality of walls, tiles, blocks, tanks, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising demand from the textile industry, owing to the emerging trend of sustainable and fast fashion, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating product employment in the manufacturing of superior-quality and economical automobile textiles for door panels, airbags, roofs, trunk liners, carpet backing, glove boxes, safety belts, etc., is expected to propel the polyester staple fiber market in the coming years.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyester-staple-fiber-market/requestsample

Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global polyester staple fiber market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Players Included in Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Research Report:

• Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.)

• Bombay Dyeing

• China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Group)

• Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd

• Far Eastern New Century Corporation

• Huvis Corporation

• Indorama Corporation

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd

• Toray Industries Inc.

• XINDA Corp

Polyester Staple Fiber Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global polyester staple fiber market on the basis of origin, product, application and region.

Breakup by Origin:

• Virgin

• Recycled

• Blended

Breakup by Product:

• Solid

• Hollow

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Apparel

• Filtration

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3869&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800