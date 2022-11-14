Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market 2022 – And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2022”, the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market is predicted to reach a value of $8.88 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% since 2015. The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market size is expected to grow from $8.88 billion in 2020 to $13.56 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 and reach $20.18 billion in 2030. IoT technology adoption by different industries is expected to drive the RFID tags market in the forecast period.

Technological advancements are an inevitable dimension driving improvements in RFID tags. For instance, in September 2020, Avery Dennison, a US-based producer and seller of RFID tags, launched its dual-technology AD-362r6-P inlay in a single die-cut label. The tag combines item-level tracking with the digital ID capabilities of a high-performance RAIN RFID (UHF) tag suitable for a wide range of retail apparel products and applications with the secondary loss prevention functionality of an Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tag.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market consists of sales of RFID tags and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use hardware and software technologies allowing users to receive, store, and transmit data through radio-frequency waves. RFID tags are small devices (radio transponders) which that use electromagnetic fields to wirelessly transmit information about the objects they are attached to, to an RFID reader (or receiver which contains an antenna). RFID tags (or smart labels) transmit digital identification data to adjacent readers through radio waves and can store an array of data. ranging from a single serial number to multiple pages of information.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

• By End-User: Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Electronics And Semiconductors, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, IT And Telecomm, Others

• By Geography: The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Avery Dennison, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Impinj Inc., Invengo Technology

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides radio-frequency identification (rfid) tags market analysis and an overview of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market. The market report analyzes radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market size, radio-frequency identification (rfid) tags global market trends, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market growth drivers, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market segments, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market major players, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market growth across geographies, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

