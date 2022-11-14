Global Dehumidifiers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Dehumidifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Dehumidifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2022”, the dehumidifiers market is predicted to reach a value of $3.89 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2016. The global dehumidifiers market size is expected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2021 to $5.32 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.5%. The global dehumidifiers market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 and reach $7.34 billion in 2031. Growing adoption of the dehumidifier in food packaging and processing is expected to drive the growth of the dehumidifier market.

Key Trends In The Dehumidifiers Market

The rising number of chemical absorbent dehumidifiers has become widely attractive in the dehumidifier market. Drying substances, also known as desiccant materials, are used in chemical dehumidifiers to remove moisture from the air. They are commonly used in industries to achieve the necessary humidity levels in the environment. It is also one of the most efficient and environmentally-friendly options available. Chemical absorbent dehumidifiers have the advantage of being able to operate at extremely high or low temperatures without experiencing regeneration issues or changes in the life cycle. For instance, in January 2020, Science Direct reported that chemical dehumidifier demand had increased due to recent advancements such as the fact that the energy required for the desiccant dehumidification process is about 30% less than for a conventional vapor compression system. This helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Dehumidifiers Market Overview

The dehumidifiers market report consists of sales of dehumidifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that make them to a variety of different end users. Dehumidifiers are electrical appliances used to reduce and maintain the level of humidity in the air, usually for health and/or comfort reasons. The use of dehumidifiers in different industries such as pharmaceutical, food and other industries, controls excess humidity enabling product drying, preservation, and corrosion prevention.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier

• By Dehumidifier Technology : Cold Condensation, Sorption, Warm Condensation, Other Dehumidifier Technoloies

• By Application: Commercial , Industrial, Residential

• By Geography: The global dehumidifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, General Filters, Honeywell International, Whirlpool Corporation, Therma-Stor, LG Electronics

