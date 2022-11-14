Culture Media Market Robust Development Predicted between 2021-2028 with 9.3% CAGR to Reach USD 11.10 Billion

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global culture media market size is expected to reach USD 11.10 billion at a revenue CAGR of 9.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of culture media can be attributed to its increasing use in pharmaceutical microbiology. Culture media is considered highly essential for numerous microbiological tests for pure culture procurement, microbial cells growing & counting, and cultivation & segregation of microorganisms. Absence of high-quality culture media results in reduction of possibility of attaining precise, repeatable, and reproducible microbiological test results. Microbiological culture media promotes growth, sustenance, and survival of microorganisms by providing essential nutrients, cell growth hormones, and growth factors. It also helps in regulating osmotic pressure and pH value of the culture. Rising demand for media quality and standardization is driving development of more defined culture media.

Top competitors of the Culture Media Market profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Himedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Infors AG

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, Sartorius, which is a life science research firm, signed an agreement to acquire Biological Industries, which is an Israel-based firm engaged in cell culture media development and production. Sartorius would purchase 50% share of Biological Industries for over USD 52.0 million.

By research type, cytogenetics segment contributed a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Cytogenetics play a crucial role in characterization of innovative alterations and recognition of chromosomal abnormalities related to malignancies. It further enables more research and advances the know-how associated with genetic aspects of diseases. Also, a possible enhancement in patient survival can be achieved by new drug development via understanding molecular mechanisms. Robust strength of cytogenetic research analysis is likely to provide global assessment of structural and numerical abnormalities in one single assay.

By application, regenerative medicine segment revenue is expected to expand at a faster rate over the forecast period. Application of secretome, which is a group of proteins secreted in extracellular space, containing stem-cell derived conditioned culture media has various benefits such as ease of production, freeze-drying, packaging, and transportation. Besides, the need to match donor and recipient is not required, owing to absence of cells. Stem cell-derived conditioned culture media is set to hold immense potential to be developed as pharmaceuticals for use as regenerative medicines.

Culture media market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high healthcare expenditure, rising number of drug failures in development pipeline, increasing funding for research & development of novel culture media solutions, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, presence of major players such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company is also anticipated to propel revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Culture Media market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Culture Media market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemically Defined Media

Lysogeny Broth

Classical Media

Specialty Media

Serum-free Media

Stem-cell Media

Custom Media Formulation

Others

Research Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell Therapy

Cytogenetics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering

Others

Regional Analysis of the Culture Media Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

