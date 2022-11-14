Global Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022”, the research antibodies and reagents market is predicted to reach a value of $46.05 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The global research antibodies and reagents market size is expected to grow from $46.05 billion in 2020 to $62.43 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.3%. The global research antibodies and reagents market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $80.85 billion in 2030. Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, contributing to the growth of the research antibodies and reagents market.

Key Trends In The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market

The growing importance of nanoproteomics is a major trend in the research antibodies and reagents market. The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several applications of research antibodies and reagents in proteomics such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructure surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques, which led to the emergence of nanoproteomics. Advances in nanotechnology will allow researchers to identify low-abundance proteins in samples through techniques that reply on both nanoparticles and nanoscale devices. Various research programs are focusing on increasing the applications of nanotechnology to improve the productivity, efficiency, accuracy, and precision of the proteomics technologies being used. This technology has been utilized as a complimentary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nanoporous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.

Overview Of The Research Antibodies And Reagents Market

The research antibodies and reagents global market report consist of sales of research antibodies, reagents and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce research antibodies and reagents to support a number of diverse research applications exploiting the ability of antibodies to specifically bind to molecules of interest. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of research antibodies in the form of primary and secondary antibodies extracted from sources such as mouse, rabbit and others, and reagents like stains & dyes, media & serum, fixatives, buffers, probes, solvents, enzymes and others.

Research Antibodies And Reagents Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Immunohistochemistry, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Immunoprecipitation, Others

• By Application: Proteomics, Drug Discovery & Development, Genomics

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• By Geography: The global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd

